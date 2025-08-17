Marcel Reed Details 'Great' Relationship With Texas A&M Legend
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed is under quite a lot of pressure this season, as his team is counting on him to take the next step as a passer.
The Nashville, Tenn., native proved last season that he's an incredible athlete, as he rushed for 547 yards and 17 touchdowns. However, he also showed that he has plenty of room to grow as a passer, as he completed just 61.3 percent of his passes and averaged 7.8 yards per attempt. Some of that was definitely due to a subpar set of receivers around him, but he'll definitely need to take a step foward himself.
So, it's a great sign that he's building a relationship with probably the greatest quarterback in program history.
Marcel Reed, Johnny Manziel Growing Closer
During his appearance on SportsCenter Thursday night, Reed spoke about his budding relationship with former Aggies star quarterback Johnny Manziel, who, of course, won the Heisman Trophy in 2012.
“It’s great. When you grow up watching college football, you think of Johnny Manziel for sure. And I’m just blessed to be able to come to this college and be able to speak with him,” Reed said. “He gave me a little bit of knowledge on how him and (second-year A&M head coach) Mike (Elko) connected, how they became so good.
“Like he mentioned, he watched a little bit of routes on air, and he gave me some tips going into this season. I texted him back the other day ‘we’re slinging it out there,’ so what he told me helped a little bit. So we kind of took it out to routes on air, just trying to build a little connection a little bit stronger.”
Reed did stress, however, that his and Manziel's relationship is still in the early stages, but they both believe it will grow more and more as time goes on.
“We only talked about a week ago, so it hasn’t grown too much yet, but I’m sure as the season goes by, the bond will be stronger and stronger,” Reed said.
The Aggies haven't had a quarterback who even comes close to how dynamic Manziel was, and doing so will be incredibly difficult. If Reed lives up to his potential, however, he could come pretty close.
“I had a good conversation with Marcel Reed this week,” Manziel said Thursday on "The Pat McAfee Show." “I’ve been watching some practice film and stuff, trying to give him some pointers that I think could help him out. But, [I’m] excited for [head coach] Elko, the vibe he brings, what he means to the program. He embraces the Aggie Spirit.
“So, expecting better things. I say this every single year, but I feel confident with where we are. We really have some players. He’s done a good job recruiting. So, you know, I’m hoping for the best.”