Marcel Reed, Mario Craver Rank High In Heisman Ranks From College Football Legend
When Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko landed Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Mario Craver in the transfer portal, he expected him to make an impact, but he probably didn't expect the wideout to be pacing the country in receiving yards after Week 3.
Or maybe he did, who knows?
Either way, Craver's connection with quarterback Marcel Reed has been reminiscent of the same chemistry that Johnny Manziel and Mike Evans showed during their pair of seasons in College Station, and now both of them are riding high in the Heisman Trophy race, especially according to one notable college quarterback who knows a thing or two about the award himself.
Robert Griffin III Has Marcel Reed and Mario Craver High in His Heisman Front-Runners
Monday afternoon, former Heisman Trophy winner, Baylor Bears quarterback Robert Griffin III released his top 10 Heisman front runners via his X profile, with Craver at no. 6 and Reed straight up topping the list.
As previously mentioned, Craver leads Division I college football with 443 receiving yards and averaged nearly 30 yards per reception in the Aggies' remarkable win over Notre Dame, mainly due in part to an 86-yard touchdown.
Craver is one of two receivers mentioned by "RG3" in the rankings, the other being Ohio State's dynamic wideout, Jeremiah Smith.
Marcel Reed has been phenomenal in his sophomore season and first full-time starting role for the Aggies, ranking in the top 20 of the country in terms of passing yards, with 869 through the first three games.
Reed had previously been labeled as primarily a running quarterback, similar to that of Lamar Jackson while he was with the Louisville Cardinals and later starting with the Baltimore Ravens.
We all know how well Jackson did with Louisville and how it translated to the pros, and with Reed modeling much of his game after the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner, who's to say that Reed can't repeat the same success that the two-time NFL MVP has had? Especially with another ex-Heisman having the same faith in him?
Here is the full top 10 rankings from Griffin III's list after Week 3:
1) Marcel Reed, QB, Texas A&M Aggies
2) Carson Beck, QB, Miami Hurricanes
3) Thomas Castellanos, QB, Florida State Seminoles
4) Sawyer Robertson, QB, Baylor Bears
5) Behren Morton, QB, Texas Tech Red Raiders
6) Mario Craver, WR, Texas A&M Aggies
7) Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State Buckeyes
8) John Mateer, QB, Oklahoma Sooners
9) Gunner Stockton, QB, Georgia Bulldogs
10) Devon Dampier, QB, Utah Utes