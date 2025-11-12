Marcel Reed's New Nickname Should Serve As a Warning for Future Opponents
Ever since taking the place of Jaylen Henderson on the opening drive of the 2023 Texas Bowl, Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed has had a place reserved for him in the hearts of the 12th Man crowd, his dual-threat abilities under center keeping the Aggies in the fight against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
The Aggies were unsuccessful that night, but his performances in 2024 and leadership shown on the field in 2025 have highlighted him as one of college football's elite as he trends towards what could be a Heisman Trophy-winning season.
And as if Reed's abilities weren't intimidating enough, the Nashville native seems to have a new nickname to sum it all up.
Run, Run, As Fast As You Can ...
During linebacker Taurean York's player press conference Tuesday afternoon, while the team captain was building his case as to why Reed deserved the Heisman Trophy for 2025, Reed can be heard from behind the camera saying that he's the "gingerbread man."
York supported Reed's claim with an anecdote from the past weekend in Missouri, during an interaction with Reed's family.
"I heard him (Reed) tell his mom that when we were talking to the family at the hotel on Friday, he told his mom that he was the gingerbread man," York said.
When asked what that was all about, Reed answered confidently still from behind the camera, referencing a popular nursery rhyme.
"You can't catch me," Reed said.
For those still curious about the reference, the rhyme goes, "run, run, as fast as you can, you can't catch me, I'm the gingerbread man."
Reed's rushing ability has definitely been a big part of Texas A&M's offensive attack, with the sophomore scrambling 69 times for 378 yards and six touchdowns, which included a season-high 108 yards and a pair of scores in A&M's victory against the LSU Tigers.
In fact, this past weekend against Missouri was the first game since the conference opener versus Auburn that the Heisman candidate failed to reach the end zone on his legs.
That didn't seem to matter though, as Reed still threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns in the 38-17 win.
Believe it or not, Reed's rushing has taken a step back in his first full season as the A&M starting quarterback, as last season he took off 116 times for 547 yards and seven touchdowns during his part-time starting campaign.
Then again, nearly one-third of those carries late in 2024 were needed due to both Le'Veon Moss and Rueben Owens being sidelined with injury, and with Moss out again with an injury in 2025, Reed's carries have seen a steady increase, but is also getting more chances to show off his arm with the speedy options he has at receiver and running back.
"The Gingerbread Man" and the rest of the Aggies now gear up to try and right another wrong from that 2024 season when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks this Saturday at 11:00 AM.