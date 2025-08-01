How Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed Surprised New Transfer WR
Marcel Reed has firmly established himself as the Texas A&M Aggies' starting quarterback, but he still faces plenty of doubts from fans and pundits alike.
None of those doubts have to do with his athleticism, as with 547 yards and four touchdowns as a rusher last year, he's proven plenty dangerous with his legs. The issue many have is with his passing ability, as he completed just 61.3 percent of his passes and averaged 7.8 yards per attempt last year. The Aggies' offense may be very run-heavy, but if they are going to reach their full potential in 2025, they need Reed to take the next step as a passer.
Heck, even Reed's new top wideout was a doubter at first.
KC Concepcion Reveals Initial Doubts About Marcel Reed
While speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Aggies receiver KC Concepcion, who transferred to Texas A&M from NC State this offseason, revealed that he initially had reservations about Reed as a passer. Once he made his visit, however, all those doubts faded away.
"I'm not going to lie, coming here I didn't know Marcel and I was hearing that Marcel wasn't really a good passer. But when I came up on the visit here he surprised me on the first day," Concepcion said. "Like this is the same kid that everyone said couldn't throw the ball? And then ever since I came down here, we've just been working, getting together our connection and it's just been honestly perfect."
Concepcion's visit to A&M was his last of the transfer window, and when he finally got to see Reed in action, the decision became easy.
"I was like 'dang, he can actually spin it,'" Concepcion said. "I feel like a lot of people really don't know that about him."
Concepcion saw his numbers decline in 2024, as he caught 53 passes for 460 yards (8.7 yards per reception) and six touchdowns. In comparison, he caught 71 passes for 839 yards (11.8 yards per reception) and 10 touchdowns in 2023.
Despite that, the Charlotte, N.C., native is expected to be easily the Aggies' top wideout in 2025 and help Reed come into his own as a passer. The Aggies didn't have great pass catchers last season, and having a dependable option like Concepcion should do wonders for their passing game.