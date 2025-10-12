Why Were Texas A&M’s Wide Receivers So Successful?
Not even a Gator could stop the Aggies' receivers from finding open space.
The chemistry between quarterback Marcel Reed and his whole receiver room was on full display with 234 yards as a group. Wide receiver KC Concepcion led the way with four receptions, while Mario Craver had the longest catch that went for 67 yards on the opening drive, which made a statement that A&M’s offense was alive and well.
“What I told the guys is that was as complete a team win as we have had,” coach Mike Elko said. “I think this win will age well.”
Running Right Plays
Offensive coordinator Collin Klein held some pressure going into the evening against Florida because of what Florida's defense was able to do to the Texas Longhorns a week ago. In that 29-21 victory, Florida was able to limit the rush attack that Texas had, raising concern that A&M might struggle to establish the run, which would force A&M to pass as well as it has in weeks past.
There was nothing to worry about after the A&M defense gave up an opening touchdown. It took only two plays and 75 yards to tie the game at 7-7 when Klein decided to let his quarterback show off his arm and attempt to hit his receiver deep in stride, one area of the pass game that many A&M fans hoped Reed would finally progress in. It certainly did.
“It felt really good,” Reed said. “I was disappointed Florida got the ball first because I knew what the first play was going to be. The coach called a QB run on the next play. It was fun to have a quick start.”
Craver’s catch was just one of the two he hauled in that evening, but it led to Reed feeding his teammates the ball, including the tight end room. All three tight ends, Nate Boerkircher, Amari Niblack, and Theo Melin Ohrstrom, got involved and were very aware of their assigned routes, an area in which the room excelled.
Between the three, the group registered eight catches, combining for 78 yards of offense alone. The 12th Man hasn’t seen as much involvement as it did tonight from that group, which took the pressure off Concepcion and Craver through the six game winning streak. Reed acknowledged the winning streak and said postgame how important it is to continue the momentum.
“Definitely means a lot,” Reed said. "The target on our back is getting bigger — We are just focused on going 1-0 every week.”
Defensive Shutdown
Another reason the receivers saw as much action as they did was that the defense limited QB DJ Lagway from moving the sticks, especially on third down.
As a unit, the Gators were 1-for-11 on third down, and in the last three games, the Aggies have held their opponents to 2-of-34 on third downs.
Incredible.
A&M’s defense for a third straight week also allowed under 80 yards on the ground. That marked the first time doing so since 2021. To add to the excitement, it was the second-straight game where A&M has forced at least two turnovers.
In the sack department, the Aggies recorded three, which came courtesy of Cashius Howell, Albert Regis, and Dayon Hayes. Howell’s eighth sack of the season is tied with Edgerrin Cooper for most in a single season since Demarvin Leal’s 8.5 in 2021. The fourth-quarter sack from Hayes was his second of the season and 17th of his career, with the forced fumble being his first of the season and fourth of his career.
While the 245 yards in the air by Lagway might be concerning for the secondary, the defense as a whole stepped up and did its job, contributing to the A&M WRs being on fire with a 6-0 start for the first time since 2016.
“It doesn’t mean anything if we don’t finish,” Elko said.