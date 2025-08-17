Miami Dolphins Running Back Devon Achane to Miss Time With Injury
For most NFL teams, there are two goals during the preseason: to evaluate their talent and to get to the other side healthy.
Unfortunately for the Miami Dolphins, it seems they have been unable to reach the second part of their goal.
On Saturday afternoon, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel revealed that star running back De’Von Achane would be out between “days and weeks” after he suffered a lower-body soft tissue injury.
De’Von Achane’s Role With the Miami Dolphins
Before being selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Achane turned heads and blazed by defenders in his three years at Texas A&M. Over his collegiate career, he gained 2,376 yards with 21 touchdowns and 6.4 yards per carry. Achane compiled quite the resume in his junior season, earning All-SEC First-Team Running Back, All-SEC First-Team All-Purpose Player, AP All-SEC Second-Team Running Back and was an Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Semifinalist.
Achane missed six games in 2023 due to a knee injury, but was healthy all last season. He used his freakish athleticism and blazing speed to extend the Dolphins’ aerial attack from the backfield. Over the course of his first two seasons, he has recorded a combined 789 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns. In 2024, he set the record for the most receptions and receiving touchdowns, with 78 and six, respectively.
McDaniel has high expectations for Achane and is not worried about his Week 1 availability.
“I think being a professional football [player] and ascending as a player, you understand that there’s a lot of different layers to that and development in that," McDaniel said during a press conference in May. "We’ve seen who appeared on the surface as a quiet kid from Texas as a rookie find confidence and develop different ways that he can impact the game."
Achane will step into the true RB1 role in a backfield shared by Jaylen Wright and rookie Ollie Gordon out of Oklahoma State. As the most senior player in the position room, Achane has taken on more of a leadership role.
“The first person that pretty much any skill player has to answer to if they maybe drop something or get gloved when running a route, first person they’re going to have to answer to is De’Von [Achane] because he’s going to be quick trigger,” McDaniel said. “I think that competitiveness that he has naturally to him and what I’m seeing day in, day out, through the five weeks that we’ve been together for this offseason program is a guy that wants to take his game to the next level by both his skills, but also by raising the level of his teammates and finding different ways to fulfill that role.”
McDaniel and the Dolphins hope Achane will be ready to rock and roll in Week 1 when they take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 7.