Micah Hudson Officially Re-Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
The spring transfer portal window is now open, and the Texas A&M Aggies already have their first entry.
As reported by 247Sports' Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz, Micah Hudson has re-entered the portal after transferring from Texas Tech to Texas A&M in the winter. The entry of the former five-star receiver isn't a shock as despite transferring to the Aggies this offseason, he left the team ahead of spring practice as Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko confirmed at the time.
Formerly a unanimous five-star recruit, Hudson ranked as the No. 12 player in the country, the No. 4 wide receiver, and the No. 4 player in the state of Texas for the 2024 class, per the On3 Industry Ranking.
Coming out of Temple, Texas, Hudson originally picked the Red Raiders over the Aggies and the Texas Longhorns. Giving Texas Tech a high profile recruiting win over its in-state former Big-12 foes.
However, Hudson's freshman season at Texas Tech didn't exactly go to plan. The former five-star prospect played in just eight games for the Red Raiders last season, recording 123 yards on just eight receptions before an injury sidelined him.
He then entered the transfer portal at the beginning of December before announcing his commitment to Texas A&M just 14 days later. However, despite joining an Aggies' receiver room that had lost its top five receivers from last season, Hudson's time in College Station never even saw him take the practice field in pads.
Luckily for Texas A&M, Hudson was one of the few receivers they had brought in via the portal. In addition to the former Red Raider, the Aggies added Kevin Concepcion, Mario Craver, and Jonah Wilson, all of whom are now going through the final week of spring practice.