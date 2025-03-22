Texas A&M Aggies Left with More Questions at Receiver After Micah Hudson's Departure
The Texas A&M Aggies entered the offseason with a clear need at wide receiver after a season where their passing game lacked consistent explosive plays on the outside. And while the Aggies seemingly prioritized it in the transfer portal by adding four receivers, they have already taken a hit at the position as they kick off spring practice.
Head coach Mike Elko announced Wednesday that one of those four transfer receivers, Micah Hudson, is no longer with the team. And now as has been revealed, the former Texas Tech Red Raider has re-entered the transfer portal.
This means that Hudson's time in College Station lasted several weeks before he left the team. And while he never took a single snap for Texas A&M, his departure is a loss nonetheless as he was supposed to be part of the solution to the Aggies's struggles at receiver last season.
After losing their top five receivers from last season - Noah Thomas, Jahdae Walker, Jabre Barber, Moose Muhammad, and Cyrus Allen - the Aggies have no proven returning production. This leaves them depending on the returning youth and incoming transfers to help make up for the loss of the production they did have last season.
Even without Hudson as part of the class, the Aggies did still bring in talent via the portal at receiver. Kevin Concepcion is the gem of the class, as he joins the Aggies after two seasons at NC State where he established himself enough to be named one of college football's top returning receivers this season.
That was even after a sophomore season which saw his production regress from his freshmen year. Concepcion totaled just 460 yards and six scores this past season. It followed up his freshmen year which saw him total 839 yards and 10 touchdowns.
He transferred to A&M with hopes of re-establishing himself as a top receiver and will have the chance to do so. Especially because the Aggies don't have any other receiver who boasts the same experience and production that he has.
Yet, as last season proved, Texas A&M will need more than just one receiver to be successful offensively. And that is where the biggest question is left for Texas A&M as they go through spring practice, who will step up and assert themselves out wide?