Mike Elko Claps Back at Shemar Stewart's NFL Draft Critics
While the Texas A&M Aggies did host their Pro Day Thursday, star edge rusher Shemar Stewart was not among the players working out.
As first reported by ESPN's Matt Miller, the decision to not participate during the Aggies's Pro Day was likely due to his standout performance at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. Where inside Indianapolis's Lucas Oil Stadium, Stewart took the four-day event by storm putting his freaky athleticism on full display.
Yet, even while he was not among the Aggies players on the field Thursday, he was still a topic of conversation during head coach Mike Elko's media availability. This is when Elko had his chance to make his case against one of the biggest criticisms of Stewart: his sack production.
"I think sack production, you know the way those kids impact games, is immeasurable," Elko said of Stewart's sack numbers. "I don't think you can just look at sack numbers. I think I read somewhere that he had about a third of the amount of one-on-one pass rush opportunities this year because of double teams, chips, and seven-man protection screens. ...
"I don't know that that always tells the whole story. I know the NFL sees that. I think if you asked offensive coaches in the SEC the impact those kids had on games, I think they would probably tell you it's a little bit more than just the stat numbers."
After a three-year career at Texas A&M where he totaled just 4.5 sacks, Stewart's critics have used that as a reason why he shouldn't be taken in the first round of the NFL Draft. However, even with the lack of sack production, Stewart hasn't seemingly been affected by it in mock drafts.
Which probably speaks volumes about the way NFL teams not only view his upside, but also his performance at the Combine. In Indianapolis he ran a 4.59-second 40-yard-dash time, while showing off his 40" vertical jump, and 10' 11" broad jump in Indianapolis. It was a display that even earned him a comparison to current Cleveland Browns star and Texas A&M legend, Myles Garrett.
Stewart will now look to join Garrett as one of the recent Aggies' edge rushers to hear their name called on Day 1 of the NFL Draft.