Elite Transfer WR Micah Hudson Commits to Texas A&M Aggies
The Texas A&M Aggies are starting to load up via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
According to reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, Texas A&M has landed a commitment from former Texas Tech Transfer Micah Hudson, giving Mike Elko's team their second major transfer pledge of the day.
Hudson heads to Aggieland ranked as the No. 3 overall player in the transfer portal behind fellow receivers Kevin Concepcion and Eric Singleton.
He is coming off of a visit to Texas A&M on Monday and Tuesday of last week, and had been trending to land the Lake Belton (Temple, TX) product since the conclusion of that trip. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Formerly a unanimous five-star recruit, Hudson ranked as the No. 12 player in the country, the No. 4 wide receiver, and the No. 4 player in the state of Texas for the 2024 class, per the On3 Industry Ranking.
He originally chose the Red Raiders in a very tight race with the Texas Longhorns and the Aggies, with Oklahoma also finding itself in the mix.
Upon signing with Texas Tech, Hudson was expected to come in and immediately become an important part of the Red Raiders offensive attack. However, he only played in five games, catching eight passes for 123 yards in those appearances, thanks in part to injuries.
Hudson has been compared in the past to former Ohio State Buckeyes and current New York Jets receiver Garrett Wilson, thanks to his dynamic skill set and strong hands.
He now comes in at a position of great need, with four of the team's top five receivers - Jahdae Walker, Jabre Barber, Moose Muhammad, and Cyrus Allen - all leaving the program.
The Aggies are also reportedly in contention for other impact receivers as well, including Oklahoma's Nic Anderson, Mississippi State's Mario Craver, USC's Duce Robinson and NC State's Kevin Concepcion, among others.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
Texas A&M Aggies DL Nic Scourton Makes Bowl Decision
Boston Red Sox OF Braden Montgomery Included In Trade For Chicago White Sox Ace
'It's Another Chance!' Aggies Quarterback Johnny Manziel Previews Texas A&M vs. USC
Former Texas A&M Aggies OL Transfers To Houston, Joins Conner Weigman
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Hosting USC Trojans Transfer WR for Visit - Report