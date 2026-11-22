For the first time under Mike Elko and since the 2023 season, the Texas A&M Aggies have suffered a completely winless season on the road.

The Maroon and White's first trip to Norman, Oklahoma did not go as anticipated, as a late collapse in the fourth quarter resulted in a 28-7 loss for A&M, their seventh on the year and fourth straight.

What's even worse is that the loss came after many changes were made to the offense, including Brady Hart starting at quarterback and a "collaborative effort" calling the plays on offense, per Mike Elko.

And still, it wasn't enough.

The Report Card

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Brady Hart (13) throws during the first quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback

Brady Hart taking over at quarterback was supposed to be a step in the opposite direction for Texas A&M after Marcel Reed's horrendous 2026 season.

And it was.

For probably two and a half quarters.

After a slow first quarter, Hart came alive in quarter number two with completed passes of 36 and 39 yards to Isaiah Horton and Mario Craver, respectively, the former resulting in a touchdown to put the Aggies on the board.

Little did everyone know that it would be the only offense that the Aggies would be able to muster in Norman on Saturday afternoon.

As the second half wore on, Hart struggled with accuracy and finished with just 40 percent of his passes completed.

To cap it all off, Hart fired an interception right into the hands of Courtland Guillory late in the fourth quarter, as if the game wasn't already on ice.

Marcel Reed was brought in for one play, taking a knee to run out the clock on the first half.

Overall, Hart started out looking okay, and then just completely snowballed as the game progressed.

Maybe Reed wasn't the issue after all, who knows?

Grade: D

Running Backs

Texas A&M Aggies running back KJ Edwards (0) is tackled by Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kip Lewis (10) and Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Eli Bowen (23) during the first quarter at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

KJ Edwards was used quite often in the first half, but only logged four carries in the second half, so we'll give him the benefit of the doubt there, and the Aggies' run game put up 75 yards when you take away Brady Hart's -21 yards, so not bad, but definitely more to be desired.

Grade: C

Wide Receivers

With only eight completed passes in the game for Texas A&M, it's kind of tough to judge this one, as the passes were completed went for big gains, such as the aforementioned big plays to Craver and Horton.

Craver led the team with four catches for 78 yards, a surefire sign of improvement from a lower body injury he's been battling throughout the 2026 campaign.

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Again, giving the benefit of the doubt, the A&M receiving corps didn't do terrible by their own standards.

Grade: B

Offensive Line

The Aggie rushing game didn't break off a play longer than 10 yards all day, Brady Hart was taken down three times throughout the contest, and there were eight tackles for loss.

It could have been worse, but at this point in the season, it really should be showing signs of improvement by this point.

Grade: D-

Defensive Line

The front lines on defense for A&M were incredible in the first half of the game, highlighted by Bryce Perry-Wright's sack and Marco Jones' end zone interception.

The second half didn't have as many highlights, and the line seemed gassed in the fourth quarter, allowing some but they set the pace early and they weren't letting Mateer have much to go on, so overall, well done.

Grade: A

Linebackers

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Elijah Thomas (14) is brought down by Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Ray Coney (21) after a long gain during a college football game between the Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Texas A&M Aggies. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ray Coney recorded the eighth-most tackles in a game by an Aggie ever with 19 while also recording half of a sack.

Noah Mikhail added four tackles, including half of a tackle for loss, and like much of the rest of the team, there really wasn't a let up until late in the fourth quarter, which could be chalked up to fatigue.

Grade: A

Secondary

The back four for Texas A&M was strong in the first half, but eventually gave up two passing touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including a wide-open 25-yard pass to Isaiah Sategna III, the very receiver that they were probably told to not let free.

Chance Collins recorded half of a tackle for loss, and Tawfiq Byard recovered a John Mateer fumble for a takeaway, so still nothing to scoff at for the team.

Grade: B

Special Teams

Texas A&M Aggies punter Tyler White (37) punts the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyler White was pristine as always with his punts, averaging 44.2 yards per kick with a long of 57 with five of his eight punts being spotted inside the 20-yard line.

David Olano made his lone extra point attempt on the day, and was not brought on for a field goal try at any point.

Business as usual for the dynamic duo.

Grade: A+

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