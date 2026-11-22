The Texas A&M Aggies lost – again.

Absolutely nothing has gone right for the Aggies in 2026. From Marcel Reed's regression to an offensive line that has struggled all season, Texas A&M is discovering something it never expected after last year's College Football Playoff berth: pain. Saturday's 28-7 loss to Oklahoma offered another helping, ending any hope of reaching a bowl.

It's been rough, to say the least. But there was at least one thing that was positive about the trip to Norman.

Thumbs Up: At Least They Showed

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) flips into the end zone for a touchdown during a college football game between the Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Texas A&M Aggies at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. Oklahoma won 28-7. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M made it to Oklahoma on the scheduled day, something Ole Miss couldn't manage a week earlier after the nationwide FAA ground stop forced its game in Norman to Sunday. Given how the Aggies' season has unfolded, successful transportation qualifies as progress.

There were a few football reasons for encouragement, too. Making his first career start in place of Reed, Brady Hart connected with Isaiah Horton for a 36-yard touchdown, giving Texas A&M a 7-0 lead in the second quarter. Hart showed enough on a few throws to make next week's quarterback discussion interesting, but completing eight of 20 passes for 131 yards with an interception is still not enough to say that everything is settled behind center for the Aggies.

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The defense deserves more credit. Marco Jones intercepted John Mateer in the end zone, and T.J. Searcy forced a fumble. It was the defense that made the game as competitive as it was, because it certainly wasn’t the offense.

Thumbs Down: No Bowl

Nov 21, 2026; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko looks on during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M finished with only 185 yards, failing to scre after the second quarter touchdown. Once Oklahoma tied the game and eventually took the lead, there was no realistic possibility of the Aggies getting back into the game.

The bowl implications are worse than any individual statistic, though. One year after reaching the playoff, Texas A&M won't even qualify for a bowl, regardless of what happens against Texas. A roster built with enormous expectations now enters the finale needing a win to finish a mediocre 5-7.

Mike Elko changed quarterbacks, but the offense still couldn't function properly. The defense balled out, but it didn't matter because the offense didn't hold up its end of the bargain. If all that sounds familiar, then that's just how this season has gone.

There's still a rivalry game to play. As far as the 2026 season goes, however, the verdict arrived Saturday in Norman.

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