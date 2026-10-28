Texas A&M Transfer Portal Departures Have Found Mixed Fortunes at New Schools

Texas A&M football has experienced significant roster turnover under head coach Mike Elko, and several former Aggies are discovering that a change of scenery can make a major difference.

While some transfers have found larger roles and immediate success at their new schools, others are still working to establish themselves in the college football landscape.

From defensive standouts at California to emerging contributors at Florida State and Mississippi State, Texas A&M's transfer portal departures have produced mixed results during the 2026 season.

Former Aggies Find Opportunities Across the Country

One of the most notable developments has been the production of former Texas A&M defensive players who have transferred to programs outside the SEC.

Tristan Jernigan has emerged as a contributor at California. After appearing in just nine games across his first two seasons at Texas A&M, the linebacker has enjoyed more opportunities with the Golden Bears. Jernigan recorded seven tackles against Clemson, the highest single-game total of his collegiate career, and added six tackles in his California debut against UCLA.

Solomon Williams has also benefited from his move to California. The defensive lineman played 12 games for the Aggies in 2025, recording seven tackles and three tackles for loss. With the Golden Bears, Williams has continued to develop, recording a sack against Virginia Tech and two tackles for loss against Syracuse.

Their early production suggests that a fresh start can provide young defensive players with valuable opportunities to develop and make a more consistent impact.

Nov 22, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Solomon Williams (30) celebrates after a tackle in the second half of a game agains the Samford Bulldogs at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rylan Kennedy and Jayvon Thomas Take Different Paths

Former Texas A&M defensive lineman Rylan Kennedy has found opportunities at Florida State after spending three seasons in College Station. Kennedy appeared in 37 games with the Aggies, recording 40 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

His production has continued with the Seminoles. Kennedy recorded two sacks against Virginia on October 3 and contributed five tackles against Miami on October 17. His ability to generate pressure gives Florida State a player with meaningful experience against high-level competition.

Jayvon Thomas, meanwhile, has continued his career at SMU. After recording just one tackle during his junior season at Texas A&M in 2025, the former cornerback has had opportunities to contribute with the Mustangs. Thomas recorded five tackles against Florida State on September 7, providing an encouraging sign as he adjusts to his new program.

Dealyn Evans and Theo Melin Öhrström Continue Developing

Mississippi State has also added former Aggie defensive lineman Dealyn Evans. Evans appeared in 13 games for Texas A&M in 2025, recording eight career tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss during his time with the program.

At Mississippi State, Evans has shown flashes of potential, including three tackles and a sack against Alabama on October 3. His development could become increasingly important as he adjusts to a different defensive system.

Tight end Theo Melin Öhrström has taken another route, joining SMU. At Texas A&M, he recorded 19 receptions for 168 yards and a touchdown in 2025. With the Mustangs, he has demonstrated his receiving ability, including a two-touchdown performance against Missouri State on September 26.

Meanwhile, former Aggies offensive lineman who joined Texas has also had an opportunity to contribute. After appearing in just one game as a freshman at Texas A&M, the lineman made his Texas debut against Texas State in the 2026 season opener, helping the Longhorns produce 516 total yards.

Sep 21, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Dealyn Evans (55) takes the field during the first quarter against the Bowling Green Falcons at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

What the Transfers Mean for Texas A&M

The early results highlight the unpredictable nature of the transfer portal. Players who struggled to secure consistent playing time in College Station have found opportunities elsewhere, while others are still establishing their roles.

For Elko and Texas A&M, these departures illustrate the importance of roster management in an era when player movement can reshape a program every offseason. Some former Aggies are already making meaningful contributions, while others need more time to demonstrate their value.

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