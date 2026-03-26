3 Position Battles to Watch For Texas A&M Football on Defense This Spring

Heading into his third year as the boss of Texas A&M football, head coach Mike Elko has his hands full in running what he believes could be the premier program for college football in the state of Texas. But with starry dreams comes the toll of achieving them, and the Aggies will start the transition slowly but surely to solely an Elko-built roster.

Many key pieces of the Maroon and White defensive war machine a season ago have departed to make their mark in the NFL, and with the transfer portal closed and the 2026-2027 crew pretty much locked in, there will be a race to replace those who have gone off to bigger and better things post-college.

Where will the most impactful battles take place, and who will be victorious in taking first-team reps throughout next season? Let's take a dive into where we can expect a clash of titans ready for a Texas-sized impact.

Linebackers

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) celebrates during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Starting with the most obvious and the captains of the defense, the Aggies will be lacking in this department after linebackers Scooby Williams and Taurean York are set to make a name for themselves in the NFL. Not only are valuable reps being lost, but leadership as well, as York was a two-time team captain and started every game of his A&M career.

Elko and defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill will be elated to bring back linebacker Daymion Sanford, who is slated to be LB1 for the Aggies in 2026. His willingness to step up and perform with other players' injuries has paid dividends for the Katy native, garnering Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors a season ago.

Tulsa transfer Ray Coney is sure to make a case for a starting spot, as the veteran was exceptional at bringing down his intended targets, rarely missing a tackle. Young bucks like Noah Mikhail and Tank King are sure to chip in as well, with the Aggies not having a single shortage of talent.

Defensive ends/EDGEs

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell (DL41) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Taking perhaps an equal hit to its production is the defensive ends/EDGEs position group, as arguably the Aggies' best defensive player, edge rusher Cashius Howell, is positioned for a top-50 NFL Draft selection.

Luckily for them, Elko made sure to quickly jump in the portal and picked out suitors to fill the SEC Defensive Player of the Year's place. From Anto Saka from Northwestern to a young up-and-coming pass rusher in Marco Jones, the hunt for a starting role will begin with one of the most talent-rich position groups in the entire conference.

Moreover, Elko has been known to work his depth throughout the game, so even those who don't get the starting nod from the very beginning will have their own place in the defense as a depth piece capable of taking over the game.

Defensive tackles

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim (11) celebrates a sack with defensive tackle Albert Regis (17) during first half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff against the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Perhaps a more under-the-radar postion battle, A&M will be losing some of its best production out of the defensive line when defensive tackles Tyler Onyedim and Albert Regis take their talents to the NFL. Regis is fresh off the best season in his career and Onyedim added plenty of run support in his one season in Aggieland.

Therefore, the Aggies will be looking to replace their veterans' production, starting with returns like David Hicks Jr. and Landon Rink, the most experienced returners to the interior line. Newcomers and those without meaningful reps, such as Jermaine Kinsler and DJ Sanders, will be hungry to make an impact, as veteran transfers will also be in the mix to keep the Wrecking Crew defense on its revival path.

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