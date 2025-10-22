Mike Elko Responds to SEC After Fake Injury Ruling
While the Texas A&M football program extended its historic start to the season with a seventh consecutive win after Saturday's 45-42 finish against the Arkansas Razorbacks, the university itself saw quite a large withdrawal leave their wallet during the contest in the form of a $50,000 fine from the SEC.
The fine stems from a supposedly faked injury by Texas A&M defensive back Tyreek Chappell in the early stages of the fourth quarter as the Razorbacks marched down the field, with Chappell going down after the ball was spotted by the officials, a violation of the new injury rules put in place by the SEC before the season.
The SEC followed up the fine by saying the action by Chappell and the unnamed staff member is "a clear attempt to gain an unmerited advantage" by bending the rules of injury timeouts.
Mike Elko Responds
Shortly after the fine was applied, Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko released an official statement responding to the incident, saying that while the team accepts the ruling, they are against the decision and made it clear that injury feigning is not a component that the program is built on.
"We respect the SEC's decision and understand the importance of the upholding the integrity of the game," Elko said. "While we accept the ruling, we do not agree with the decision and want to be clear that we never coach or instruct our players to feign injury."
"Texas A&M Football remains firmly committed to the highest standards of sportsmanship, competitiveness, and integrity. We will use this as an opportunity to review our processes and ensure we continue to represent our great university and the SEC with class and accountability."
If the Aggies truly were trying to drag on the Arkansas possession, it didn't work for much longer after the controversy, as the Pigs scored on a connection between quarterback Taylen Green and tight end Jaden Platt.
With how much effort the conference has put forth in attempt to lessen injury faking, the punishments had to start somewhere, and unfortunately, the Maroon and White were the first victims of the punishment, and likely won't be the last for the season.
As the fine serves as a temporary distraction for the Aggies, the team will look to get their focus back on track for this weekend's road conference game against the LSU Tigers, hoping to secure their first win in Baton Rouge since the 1994 season.