Missouri Tigers Safety Reflects on Texas A&M Prank: 'Not That Funny'
The No. 10-ranked Missouri Tigers walked into Kyle Field 287 days ago in what they thought was going to be a routine game.
During the pregame, Missouri players planted a Texas A&M blanket in the locker of their own receiver, Theo Wease Jr., with a note mocking Aggie cornerback Will Lee III’s nickname, “The Blanket.” The goal was to frame Lee III as arrogant and stir up drama, but the stunt completely backfired.
Lee responded by locking down Missouri’s top receiver in a dominant 41–10 A&M win and when word got out that the prank had come from Missouri’s own locker room, the Tigers ended up looking foolish on and off the field.
“After you get your butt whooped, it’s not funny anymore.”
Eight months later, Missouri players are still having nightmares about this game, even speaking out about this particular incident during SEC Media Days.
Missouri safety Daylan Carnell didn’t mince words when reflecting on the now-infamous “blanket” prank.
“I wish I didn’t remember it,” Carnell admitted with an awkward laugh, clearly still embarrassed by the stunt. “It was a really bad game for us. We all thought it was funny pregame, but after you get your butt whooped, it’s really not that funny anymore.”
The Tigers sure got their butts whooped. Texas A&M dominated from start to finish in a game where it seemed like the Aggies were the team ranked in the Top 10. Conner Weigman had one of his best performances in an Aggie uniform, completing an absurd 81 percent of his passes for 276 yards.
But the real damage came on the ground: the Aggies racked up 238 rushing yards and five touchdowns, with Le’Veon Moss leading the charge with 138 yards and three scores.
Despite the early 11 a.m. kickoff, Kyle Field did its thing. The 12th Man showed up and showed out, constantly putting Missouri’s quarterback Brady Cook under immense pressure. To be fair, Quinn did put a target on his back by claiming that the noise at practice was louder. The 12th Man responded accordingly.
“It was one of the loudest environments I’ve ever played in,” Carnell added. “It was definitely rocking, and we gave them some pregame motivation we probably didn’t need to give.”
Now, Carnell and the Tigers are looking ahead to November 8, when the Aggies come to Faurot Field for a Week 9 showdown.
With only two SEC games remaining after that, this matchup will likely carry major postseason implications. Both teams will have this game circled, but for Missouri, it's personal after last season’s embarrassment in College Station.