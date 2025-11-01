Multiple Texas A&M Aggies Receive Upgrades in College Football 26 Video Game
The No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies are the team to beat in the SEC as of now, and some might even say the team to beat in the entire country, especially after the showing they put on last Saturday in Baton Rouge against the LSU Tigers.
During the game, after being down by four points at halftime, the Maroon and White simply never took their foot off the gas against the Tigers in the second half, outscoring them 35-6 to take a 49-25 victory to stay undefeated and sending LSU head coach Brian Kelly to pack his bags.
And now, it seems that the dominance that the Fightin' Farmers have shown in 2025 is translating over well in the digital form of the college football world.
Mario Craver, Cashius Howell Receive Massive Upgrades in EA Sports Video Game
The ratings in EA Sports' College Football 26 have finally seen an upgrade in Week 9 of the college football season, and with the new and improved numbers, the Maroon and White are starting to look like a top three team on the consoles as well.
Wide receiver Mario Craver saw the biggest boost on the team, going from an 80 overall all the way up to an 87 following his explosive first half of a season.
KC Concepcion moved up one point in the overall section and now currently sits with a rating of 91.
Le'Veon Moss, Trey Zuhn III, and Cashius Howell have all made it into the 90 range in terms of overall ranking, sitting at 90, 92, and 91, respectively.
Unfortunately, despite his Heisman-esque start, quarterback Marcel Reed still is rated just outside of a 90 overall rating, instead moving up three spots from the beginning of the season to an 88 overall.
Defensive tackle Albert Regis got boosted two points to an 87 overall, and cornerback Will Lee III also was given a two-point raise to bring him to an 89.
In addition to the upgrades in the ratings, several new Aggies were added to the game during the update, including running back Jamarion Morrow, defensive tackle DJ Sanders, and wide receiver Tristan Norman.
The players aren't the only thing receiving an upgrade, however, as the Texas A&M throwback uniforms and the white "Aggie" script helmets are also now available to use in the game.
For the full list of updates regarding Texas A&M in the video game, click here.
The Aggies take a rest this week before packing their bags for Faurot Field in Columbia next week for a showdown with the Missouri Tigers.