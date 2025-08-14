Myles Garrett Criticized By Cleveland Browns Coach for 100 MPH Speeding Ticket
Former Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett is known for his speed and power on the field, but recently, he has shown another kind of speed that is frowned upon by those especially in the law enforcement community.
Over the weekend, the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year was cited for driving his car at 100 miles per hour in 60 MPH zone.
The star defender was issued a $250 citation courtesy of the Strongsville, Ohio Police, adding to a unfortunate history of erratic driving from the former No. 1 overall pick.
Myles Garrett Speeding 'Extremely Disappointing'
Fully aware of Garrett's past recklessness, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said it was "extremely disappointing" to learn that his best defender had once again been cited for overly excessive speed.
"It's been addressed with Myles, with the football team. He needs to slow down for his safety and the safety of others," Stefanski said to the media in a Wednesday press conference.
The ticket comes not even three years after Garrett and a female passenger were involved in a single-car accident while leaving the Browns' team facility back in September of 2022, where he only suffered minor injuries and was cited for "failure to control his vehicle."
Garrett was traveling at 65 miles an hour in a 45 mph zone, which resulted in him losing control of his Porsche 911 Turbo S, nailing a ditch, and flipping the ride several times.
Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal also brought up past speeding infractions by the Aggie great, including consecutive days back in September 2021 where he was clocked going 120 miles per hour one day and then was cited again for going 105 not 24 hours later.
What's even crazier is that Garrett isn't the only Browns player to be caught going over the limit this summer. Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders was ticketed twice in a two-week span back in June, the first for going 91 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone, and then 12 days later was clocked going 101 in a 60, similar to Garrett's violation.
The All-Pro defensive end himself has yet to make a personal statement on the matter as the Browns gear up to open the 2025 season with a hosting of Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, who will also have rookie Aggie defender Shemar Stewart in tow.