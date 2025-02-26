Browns Coach Makes Myles Garrett Stance Very Clear

All Aggies

Will the Cleveland Browns budge on former Texas A&M Aggies star Myles Garrett?

Dec 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
Cleveland Browns defensive end and former Texas A&M Aggies star Myle Garrett has been the talk of the NFL this offseason, much to his team's dismay.

Earlier this month, Garrett, 29, publicly requested a trade out of Cleveland. The former No. 1 overall pick has spent the first eight years of his career in northeastern Ohio, but after the Browns went a dismal 3-14 this season, he feels his best chance to win lies elsewhere.

Nov 21, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates a team fumble recovery against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Despite the request, the Browns have been very clear that they have no plans to trade Garrett at this time. Head coach Kevin Stefanski restated that sentiment Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“As you know, I think the world of Myles,” Stefanski told reporters. “I understand the business of football and I understand these things happen from time to time. But I expect Myles on our team this year, next year, the year after that, and so on. 

“He’s a part of the present, he’s a part of the future.”

Obviously, Garrett's frustration stems from a desire to win, but he's far from the only one feeling that frustration in Cleveland.

“I also want to win,” Stefanski said. “I also want to win a championship. That’s just how we’re wired. We’re working very hard toward that goal.”

In order to get there, though, the Browns have a lot of work to do. Deshaun Watson's albatross of a contract continues to weigh them down, and they are currently more than $20 million over the salary cap. Watson has also been either injured or just plain bad throughout his entire time in Cleveland, so it's not like they have a reliable quarterback to fall back on.

The Browns have some solid players throughout their roster, but it's very easy to see why Garrett wants out given the circumstances.

