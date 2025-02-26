Browns Coach Makes Myles Garrett Stance Very Clear
Cleveland Browns defensive end and former Texas A&M Aggies star Myle Garrett has been the talk of the NFL this offseason, much to his team's dismay.
Earlier this month, Garrett, 29, publicly requested a trade out of Cleveland. The former No. 1 overall pick has spent the first eight years of his career in northeastern Ohio, but after the Browns went a dismal 3-14 this season, he feels his best chance to win lies elsewhere.
Despite the request, the Browns have been very clear that they have no plans to trade Garrett at this time. Head coach Kevin Stefanski restated that sentiment Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.
“As you know, I think the world of Myles,” Stefanski told reporters. “I understand the business of football and I understand these things happen from time to time. But I expect Myles on our team this year, next year, the year after that, and so on.
“He’s a part of the present, he’s a part of the future.”
Obviously, Garrett's frustration stems from a desire to win, but he's far from the only one feeling that frustration in Cleveland.
“I also want to win,” Stefanski said. “I also want to win a championship. That’s just how we’re wired. We’re working very hard toward that goal.”
In order to get there, though, the Browns have a lot of work to do. Deshaun Watson's albatross of a contract continues to weigh them down, and they are currently more than $20 million over the salary cap. Watson has also been either injured or just plain bad throughout his entire time in Cleveland, so it's not like they have a reliable quarterback to fall back on.
The Browns have some solid players throughout their roster, but it's very easy to see why Garrett wants out given the circumstances.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Star Shemar Stewart Answered 'Questions' at Senior Bowl
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies' Von Miller Faces Uncertain Future With Buffalo Bills
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Fall Out of Top 10 of AP Poll
MORE: Kirby Smart Flames 'Champion of Fireball' Johnny Manziel
MORE: Two Texas A&M Aggies Selected in First Round of On SI's Mock Draft