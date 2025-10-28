Myles Garrett Headlines Texas A&M NFL Performances As He Makes History Again
Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season was one that was filled with blowouts, as all but one game after the conclusion of the Sunday night game was decided by double-digit points.
The week also featured many dynamic performances from the running back position, with Philadelphia's Saquon Barkley, Indianapolis' Jonathan Taylor, and Buffalo's James Cook all eclipsing the 150-yard mark on the ground, and in Cook's case, he even went over 200.
As for the Texas A&M Aggies in the pros today, there were many defensive highlights during Sunday's action, a testament to the reputation of elite defense that the Maroon and White hold.
The Best of Texas A&M in Week 8
Here are the biggest standouts from the Aggie alums in the NFL from Week 8, starting with one of the most elite defenders to come out of the university in recent years.
Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
The former Defensive Player of the Year showed why he is one of the league's most elite defenders, recording not one, not two, but five sacks on New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, breaking his own personal best, as well as his own Browns franchise record.
Garrett, currently age 29, also broke the record for most sacks by an NFL player before hitting the age of 30, previously held by NFL Hall of Famer Reggie White, finishing the game with 112.5 career sacks.
Despite the historic performance, the Browns were defeated by the Patriots by a score of 32-13, but Garrett is now tied with New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns for the NFL lead in sacks, both now with 10 apiece.
Nic Scourton, Carolina Panthers
The A&M rookie continued his impressive campaign with the Panthers by tackling five Buffalo Bills players and also recording 0.5 sacks on reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen, but like Garrett, his defensive prowess could not transfer over to the Panther offense, and Buffalo grabbed an easy 40-9 win after James Cook's 216-yard game that also saw him hit paydirt twice.
De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins
The third year back didn't replicate his stellar performance that he put up against the Los Angeles Chargers a couple of weeks ago, but was still a vital part of Miami's offensive scheme during their second win of the season, a 34-10 triumph over the Atlanta Falcons.
Achane ran the ball 18 times for 67 yards and found the end zone in the receiving game while catching five passes for 24 yards.
Achane is now top 10 in the NFL in rushing yards with 539 and is third in receiving yards amongst running backs in the league, behind only Christian McCaffrey and Bijan Robinson.