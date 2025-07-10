Texas A&M Alum Myles Garrett Tops Prestigious NFL Ranking Again
The Texas A&M Aggies have sent plenty of players to the NFL over the years, and many of them have enjoyed great careers. When looking at sheer dominance, however, it's hard to think of another former Aggie who even comes close to edge rusher Myles Garrett.
Garrett, the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, has been a monster throughout his entire career with the Cleveland Browns. In eight seasons, he's racked up 116 tackles for loss and 102.5 sacks, already placing him alongside some all-time greats. He's also earned six Pro Bowl selections, four first-team All-Pro nods and the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2023.
Garrett's been at the top of the game for years now, and he's not slowing down any time soon.
NFL Coaches, Executives Name Myles Garrett Best Edge Rusher Again
In a poll of current NFL coaches and executives conducted by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Garrett once again claimed the title of the league's best edge rusher.
"There's a short list of guys you have to shift your fronts to, and Garrett is the first person you think of when it comes to how much of your game plan he occupies," an NFL coordinator said. "Every single second on the field you know what he's doing, or what he might do next."
Garrett may be turning 30 in December, but he's aging like fine wine.
"He has significantly refined his overall game over the years," an NFC personnel evaluator said. "A good tackle used to be able to give him problems, but that's less and less the case now. He's more consistent with his pass rush."
In March, the Arlington native signed a four-year, $160 million contract to not only become the highest-paid edge rusher in NFL history, but the highest-paid defensive player period. With all he's accomplished over the years, it's a well-deserved honor.
"Garrett's Hall of Fame profile continues to grow," Fowler wrote. "With another 14 sacks in 2024, Garrett is the first player since individual sack totals were first tracked in 1982 with four consecutive seasons of at least 14 sacks.
"Garrett's hold on the No. 1 ranking is firm; he earned at least 70% of the first-place votes in back-to-back years. Nobody is quicker off the ball. Garrett reached an average 'get-off' of 0.70 seconds, per NFL Next Gen Stats, tied for the quickest among edge rushers with at least 200 pass rushes. That resulted in 40 quick pressures (under 2.5 seconds), which ranked second in the NFL."