Texas A&M in the NFL, Week 6: De'Von Achane Continues to Excel Despite Miami's Struggles
Another week has come and gone in the NFL, except for the Monday night games, and at this point, there's really no definitive line between the "good" teams and "bad" teams, as it seems that upset after upset continues to occur, this week resulting in a struggling Kansas City Chiefs team upsetting Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions Sunday night.
Elsewhere, Rico Dowdle led the Carolina Panthers to a last-second win over his former team, the Dallas Cowboys, the Denver Broncos kept the New York Jets winless overseas in London, and the Baltimore Ravens continued to show how ineffective they are without Lamar Jackson under center.
In terms of Texas A&M's NFL talent, the production seemed to mirror that of the current Texas A&M team, simply taking care of business.
Texas A&M Stars in Week 6 of the NFL
With that, here are some Texas A&M alum that showed out in the NFL as we are already one-third of the way through the 2025 NFL season.
De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins
If there was an award we could hand out for "Most Valuable Aggie" in the NFL up to this point, Achane would likely be a clear winner, and Sunday afternoon was proof of that, breaking the 100-yard mark on the ground for the first time on the season, finishing with 128 yards on 16 carries and two rushing touchdowns, including one from 49 yards, with four receptions and 22 yards also tacked on to his total scrimmage production.
Unfortunately, it was the same old song and dance, as Achane's elite performance still was not enough for the Dolphins to add another win to the season total, as Cameron Dicker's 33-yard field goal with five seconds left sealed Miami's 29-27 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Edgerrin Cooper, Green Bay Packers
The second-year Aggie continued to let his presence be felt in Matt LaFleur's defense, leading the Pack with 11 total tackles as they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in a 28-17 affair at Lambeau Field that saw 28 points scored in the fourth quarter alone between the two AFC/NFC North teams.
Cooper and the rest of the Packers defense was able to keep new Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco under control for the most part, aside from the two touchdowns he threw to tight end Tanner Hudson and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.
Donovan Wilson, Dallas Cowboys
Wilson led the Dallas secondary with six total tackles, and intercepted Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young once, returning it for 21 yards, still a threat in the defensive backfield in his seventh professional season.
The Cowboys themselves, however, despite a 168-yard performance from wide receiver George Pickens and a zero-turnover day from quarterback Dak Prescott, a buzzer-beating 33-yard field goal from Panthers kicker Ryan Fitzgerald moved the Panthers to .500 on the season with a 30-27 win.
Injury Report
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, who has been dealing with the same hamstring issue that has been bugging him his entire professional career, is likely expected back in Week 7 after missing the past three games, and the team will need him as they head to Ford Field to face the Detroit Lions.
Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike was ruled out for the 2025 NFL season by Ravens head coach Jim Harbaugh shortly after the team's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4 with a neck injury.
Cincinnati Bengals rookie defensive end Shemar Stewart has been inactive with an ankle injury since the Bengals' Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he recorded his first two tackles of his career. Head coach Zac Taylor has not disclosed a potential return date for the first-round pick.