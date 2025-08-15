New Texas A&M Quarterback Previews ‘Scary’ Offense
Each season around this time, Texas A&M gets placed on a pedestal and the major talking heads in sports say that this is the year that the Aggies put it together.
This year, the players themselves have perpetuated the Texas A&M hype train, and the 12th Man is eating it up.
The latest Aggies player to fuel the fire is transfer quarterback Jacob Zeno.
Texas A&M’s 2025 Offense
The Fightin’ Farmers have put together an impressive offensive attack. Every position is littered with returning star power, from the entire offensive line to the running backs.
Zeno himself brings a ton of experience to the Aggies. Before transferring to Texas A&M, Zeno had a stint at Baylor before making the move to UAB. With the Blazers, Zeno earned a starting role and was even named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List before suffering a season-ending injury. Heading into his eighth collegiate season, Zeno has seen what it takes to be in the upper echelon of college football.
“Just with the weapons we have on offense, it’s scary,” Zeno said. “It really is scary. Being at practice and seeing everything, you can see how we have a chance to be special this year.”
Ahead of Zeno on the depth chart, returning starter Marcel Reed has improved as a passer over the offseason to complement the Aggies’ impressive run game.
"I feel like I've had tremendous growth in my passing this offseason," Reed said after one of the Aggies’ early practices. "You know we've had some great receivers come in, and you know just having the O-line that we have, the running backs that we have, they've made it a lot easier for me to be able to sit back there and make these throws."
As the season looms, the Texas A&M offense seems to be the strong point of the team, a stark contrast to recent years. The Aggies’ defense struggled at times during its first year under former defensive coordinator and now-head coach Mike Elko. They allowed 3,018 yards through the air, allowed 20 touchdowns and recorded 16 picks which was good for 13th in the SEC. The Fightin’ Farmers' run defense was a liability early in the season.
Once they figured out how to limit opponents on the ground, the air defense became the squad’s Achilles heel. If the Aggies are going to have a shot at being special this year, their defense will need to step up.
Texas A&M is set to start its 2025 season against UTSA on Aug. 30.