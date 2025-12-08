Jayden Daniels Injury Update Causes Commanders to Open as Dogs in Odds vs. Giants
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has been banged up all season long, and he appeared to aggravate his elbow injury in Week 14 against the Minnesota Vikings.
Daniels was injured after throwing an interception, as he took a major hit on the return. The star quarterback exited the game and was questionable to return, but he did not come back in.
After the game, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said that Daniels could have returned to action and was being held out for precautionary reasons. However, it seems that the quarterback's status for Week 15 is in doubt based on the latest odds for Washington's matchup with the New York Giants.
The Commanders have opened up as underdogs on the road against the two-win Giants, as oddsmakers may be bracing for Daniels sitting out Sunday's matchup. Washington is officially eliminated from playoff contention, so it may want to be careful with its franchise quarterback going forward.
This season, Daniels has played in just seven games, leading the Commanders to a 2-5 record in those matchups. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft has completed just 60.6 percent of his passes for 1,262 yards, eight touchdowns and three picks.
It's hard to judge Daniels' play considering all of his ailments this season, but Washington hasn't exactly looked like a playoff contender even when he's been on the field.
The Giants are 0-8 on the road this season, but they've won two of their five games at home. It's possible that New York could be favored by even more in this matchup if Daniels is unable to go in Week 15.
