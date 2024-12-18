Texas A&M Aggies' Shemar Turner Announces NFL Draft Decision
One of the Texas A&M Aggies top defenders is heading to the NFL.
According to a statement he released on his personal Instagram account, Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Turner has officially declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.
First and foremost, I want to thank you for all the unforgettable memories. From my first day at College Station, I've had a deep appreciation for this school, the individuals that impacted my college experience, and the 12th man tradition. I'll take all this with me as I move on to pursue my dream of entering the Draft and playing in the NFL.- Shemar Turner
I'm grateful for the support staff, my teammates, student body, and fans. Special thank you to Coach Elko, Coach Spencer, Coach E, Coach Price, and coach Tony.
My teammates and the D-line, thank you for supporting me through both the challenges and successes. I'll be forever thankful for the brotherhood that we have formed together. Thank you to the professors and all the individuals who taught me off the field.
Thank you again to my family, friends, and everyone who has helped me get to where I am today. With that being said, I have decided to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Gig 'Em
Turner has been nothing but a mainstay impact player for Texas A&M since his arrival in Aggieland in 2021, playing in 43 games and making 115 total tackles, 24 tackles for loss and 10 sacks over that time.
He also has three forced fumbles in his career in College Station.
Turner now becomes the third impact defensive lineman to enter the NFL Draft since the conclusion fo the regular season, alongside Nic Scourton and Shemar Stewart.
All three players had already opted out of the Las Vegas Bowl vs. USC, per head coach Mike Elko.
