Texas A&M Aggies Star Nic Scourton Keeps Reeling in Award Honors
Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Nic Scourton has been everything he has been advertised as and more so far this season.
On Tuesday, he got recognition for that, being named a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award, which is give to the nation's most outstanding defensive player.
Scourton was also named to the Lott Impact Trophy on Monday, which is awarded to the player who best exhibits the characteristics of Ronnie Lott by making an impact on and off the field.
It's tough to say that Scourton hasn't earned the award. Even after the bye week, he currently leads the SEC with 12.5 tackles for loss on the year, which is also good enough for top 10 in the nation. He has registered at least one tackle for loss in six of his last seven games and has also notched four sacks on the season, having led the Big 10 last year with 10 sacks while at Purdue.
Scourton has also been a game-changer for the Aggies all season, but the Southwest Classic against Arkansas has got to be his highlight for 2024. His four tackles all went for a loss, and he also had a pair of sacks, one of which being a strip sack on Taylen Green to secure another victory for the Aggies over the Razorbacks.
Scourton has three more games to add to his season resume and continue his reign of terror on the Aggie defensive front.
Scourton and the Aggies will be back on the field this Saturday vs. New Mexico State at Kyle Field.
