No. 4 Texas A&M Aggies at Arkansas Razorbacks Live Updates
After a decade of play at the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium, the Southwest Classic between the Texas A&M Aggies and Arkansas Razorbacks is returning to the respective campuses, with the rivalry taking to Fayetteville for the first time since 2013.
Texas A&M rolls into "The Natural State" with a perfect 6-0 record and a dominant showing in the past 13 games against the Pigs, having won the past 12 of those meetups, including that last time the two teams played in front of the Arkansas home crowd 12 years ago.
Arkansas will look to snap a four-game losing skid and grab its first win with Bobby Petrino as the interim head coach after letting Sam Pittman walk following their 56-13 loss against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Both Teams Struggling With Injuries
Texas A&M has two stars that will be unavailable for the contest due to injury: running back Le'Veon Moss, who suffered an ankle injury last weekend against the Florida Gators, as well as safety Bryce Anderson, who has suddenly reappeared on the A&M injury report after returning against Florida following a two-game absence stemming from an injury suffered against Notre Dame.
As for the Arkansas Razorbacks, their situation surrounding injured players is much more dire, with nine players listed under "out" in the injury report.
Defensive back Quentavious Scandrett, wide receivers Monte Harrison, Ismael Cisse, and Jalen Brown, running back AJ Green, tight ends Jeremiah Beck Jr. and Andreas Paaske, and defensive lineman Danny Saili and David Oke will all be unavailable for interim head coach Bobby Petrino as he takes on his former team in the Aggies, whom he covered offensive coordinating duties for in the 2023 season under head coach Jimbo Fisher.
The 2025 Southwest Classic will kick off at 2:30 PM, and we will be right here with live updates as the action unfolds from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.
Follow below for live updates as the game progresses.
