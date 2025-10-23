Offense or Defense: Which Has the Edge for Texas A&M vs. LSU?
Texas A&M football is in the process of creating its best campaign since gas was priced below two bucks in almost every county in the Lone Star State, and is eager to end a losing streak that has plagued them since 1994, which is beating LSU at Tiger Stadium.
Since joining the Southeastern Conference, the Aggies have gone 0-6 on the road at LSU and since 2017, the home team has always had the advantage over the visiting squad. Head coach Mike Elko and the A&M staff, however, have the talent and skill to go to Baton Rouge, Louisiana and take home a victory.
It won't be an easy task, as rivalry games rarely are, but the Maroon and White to be a more complete team sitting at undefeated on the season to this point. With that said, which side of the ball benefits from having high-ground above the other? Let's hear their cases.
Offense: A&M is averaging 43 points on the road
While a small but nonetheless fantastic sample size, the Aggies' two road games have been offensive firework shows, with the Maroon and White coming in battle-tested against the Tigers. Their two victories against Notre Dame and Arkansas were both one-score games, though it was the Aggies who were able to make the final necessary plays to seize victory.
The leadership and skill of quarterback Marcel Reed has been the difference maker for A&M, as the redshirt sophomore has six total touchdowns to one interception on the road this season. His over-700 yards of total offense against the Fighting Irish and Razorbacks shows he means business when the Aggies trot into hostile territory.
LSU has seen great offenses, but it will be the depth from A&M at wide receiver and running back that could end the losing streak for the latter.
Defense: LSU has yet to produce a 100-yard rusher this season
Though the Arkansas game wasn't pretty on defense for A&M, some solace can be found in the fact that the Aggies were going up against arguably one of the best offenses in the country despite their losing record.
With that being said, there is plenty of room for the Maroon and White to hunker down and put on a strong defensive effort against the Tigers, who have yet to score over 24 points on a FBS opponent this year. Additionally, LSU has yet to have a player rush over 100 yards this season, even in a 56-10 blowout of Southeastern Louisiana, a spot for defensive tackle Albert Regis to shine.
Their job will become easier if they can force LSU to become more one-dimensional, if they can take away the run game completely. There's not doubt the Tigers have the talent to create an impactful rushing attack, but if the Aggies can them in obvious passing-downs, the game plan becomes that much more simple.