For a program investing so much money to join college football's elite, Texas A&M hasn't really proven it belongs in that club.

The Aggies enter Friday's rivalry game against No. 5 Texas having lost seven consecutive games against AP Top 25 opponents. Their last top five victory came Oct. 9, 2021, when Zach Calzada and Jimbo Fisher stunned No. 1 Alabama 41-38 at Kyle Field.

It hasn't been able to match that same moment since. In fact, it hasn't really come all that close.

The Price of Being Elite

Nov 21, 2026; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winning against top five opponents is hard. Nobody should expect Texas A&M to handle Alabama or Georgia every time they appear on the calendar, and the Aggies did beat ranked teams like Notre Dame and LSU during last year's 11-win campaign. But elite programs are supposed to win these games sometimes, not treat every meeting with a national contender as another opportunity to fail.

The numbers this season make the problem worse. In four games against AP-ranked opponents, Texas A&M has averaged just 10 points. Offense that ineffective puts enormous pressure on a defense that can’t always be the end-all, be-all, and Saturday's 28-7 loss to Oklahoma showed how little has changed. The Aggies managed 185 total yards, eliminating themselves from bowl eligibility a year after hosting a playoff game.

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Talk about a recession. It was the type of game that makes fans tear their hair our and wonder how in the world everything flipped so quick.

Texas A&M hasn't been operating on a shoestring budget, either. It has one of the most expensive rosters in the sport, yet none of the extensive investment seems to make a difference once the competition gets fierce.

One Last Chance for the Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) breaks free for a long gain as Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Jacobe Johnson (24) and defensive back Omarion Robinson (2) try to bring him down during a college football game between the Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Texas A&M Aggies at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Texas arrives at Kyle Field with a 9-2 record and championship aspirations, giving the Aggies a chance to interrupt their rival's season while ending a streak that has become an embarrassment. Little from the past month suggests an upset is on the horizon. Texas A&M has lost four straight, and its offense is, well, terrible. To score against this Texas defense would frankly be a miracle.

Still, this is the sort of game Texas A&M claims it wants to play, with the stakes and opponent that accompany a place among the sport's best. Winning one wouldn't rescue 2026. It would, however, provide evidence that all the investment is capable of producing something more meaningful than expensive expectations.

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