Part of Texas A&M’s problem struggling to win games has fallen on their defense.

It has been a theme this season: either the defense keeps them in games or struggles to shut down the passing game.

Injuries have also played a role, as two key players were absent in last week's matchup with Oklahoma, raising questions heading into the final week of the college football season, with a rivalry game against Texas coming up.

How does this Aggies’ defense respond to the adversity it has faced lately? With a red-hot Longhorns offense entering the final conference game of the season with College Football Playoff aspirations, the coaching staff has to figure out how to work around availability and what looks they can throw at quarterback Arch Manning.

"He's an extremely talented quarterback," head coach Mike Elko said. "He has a really, really big arm. It jumps off the tape."

Game Planning

It is still unclear what the SEC availability report will look like on Wednesday and on Friday afternoon, but A&M was missing Marcus Ratcliffe and Dezz Ricks last week, two defensive veterans, which could affect this highly anticipated matchup.

What is known about the upcoming opposition is that the A&M defense will have to prepare for various layers. Texas comes in with a multi-dimensional offense that is dangerous both on the ground and through the air. The quarterback is elusive and mobile, and his weapons can find open windows and attack.

"They have a lot of guys that create mismatch issues, and they're also not afraid to run the quarterback," Elko noted. "They have a lot of weapons and options."

Manning has two wide receivers who already have over 600 yards this season and have combined for six touchdowns, averaging over 12 yards per catch. Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley have strung together a solid season, with many of their targets coming when their teammate Cam Coleman is double-teamed.

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In the backfield, the New Orleans native also has a pair of ball carriers with great instincts, composure, and speed. A large share of the touches has been split between Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smoothers, so A&M's defense has to find an answer to limit those explosive runs if they play.

An advantage that Manning & Co. have is when defenses are playing zone coverage with a four-man rush, which is when the offense appears to be in flow, so how often will the Aggies decide to play soft and not dial up the blitz? That remains to be seen, depending on who is on the field and what they trust most.

A&M might find a little success by going man-to-man and bringing as much pressure as possible on Manning. The only issue with that has been that, for most of the season, this team has been weak at times against the pass, as the Maroon and White are dead last in the SEC in sacks.

When Manning is blitzed, he sometimes holds onto the ball too long and scrambles for his life, and that's when he isn’t careful securing the football, which makes him turnover-prone.

A&M has to be careful not to get too comfortable in a few formations for long, because Sarkisian’s offense will exploit it and quickly find the end zone. Short-to-medium passes from Manning are one of his bright spots, and they can open up his shot at tucking and running the football. If he can convert on third down and win the time of possession, which hasn’t been A&M’s friend, the game will line up exactly how the Texas offense wants it to.

The Aggies’ defense has arguably been at its best in the red zone, as it's been one of the best in the country at keeping opponents out. Defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill likes to draw up the nickel package and, at times, bring a five-person pressure that puts more pressure on the quarterback, so the Longhorns will be mindful of what the setup looks like.

Texas sits at No. 5 in the SEC in total offense, averaging 31.55 points per game, and is No. 8 in passing offense with 235.73 yards per game. The trouble comes in establishing a run-heavy offense, as it is shockingly No. 13 in rushing offense.

As for A&M, the defense is No. 5 in passing defense, allowing 190.36 yards per game, while the rushing defense is No. 13, allowing an average of 137.91 yards per game, so these are a few categories to watch as the game progresses.

Whatever the game plan is, the Aggies must stop the pass and hope to get healthy, while the Longhorns need open holes and a clean pocket.

"We're a little bit past making statements at this point, but it's an opportunity for us to go out there and gain some positive momentum going into the offseason," Elko said.

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