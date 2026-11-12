Tennessee's Award-Contending Offensive Line Presents Brutal Challenge for Texas A&M

For much of the 2026 season, Texas A&M’s defense has been asked to carry a considerable burden. The Aggies haven’t been particularly effective on offense, and that has frequently meant putting the responsibility of winning football games — a rarity in 2026 — on the shoulders of Mike Elko’s defensive players.

Saturday’s matchup against Tennessee might present the most difficult assignment of them all.

The Volunteers have one of the best offensive lines in the country, a distinction that was formally recognized Wednesday when the unit was named one of 10 semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award. Tennessee leads the SEC with 216 rushing yards per game, a figure made even more impressive by the fact that the Volunteers seem to become more effective as games progress.

They’ve rushed for 610 yards in the fourth quarter alone this season, scoring 10 touchdowns during that period. For a Texas A&M defense that has already been asked to do an awful lot, the prospect of facing an offense that seems to enjoy punishing tired opponents isn’t all that comforting.

Tennessee’s Offensive Line Has Earned Its Recognition

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) celebrates a touchdown with Tennessee offensive lineman Jesse Perry (72) during a college football game between Tennessee and Auburn at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Running back DeSean Bishop has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of Tennessee’s dominance up front. He’s rushed for 1,066 yards and 13 touchdowns this season, placing him among the nation’s most productive backs.

There’s also an element of physicality to this operation that makes the Volunteers particularly difficult to deal with late in games. Bishop has rushed for 661 yards after halftime, including 369 in the fourth quarter. It’s one thing to have an offensive line that creates running lanes early in the afternoon. Continuing to do so after spending three quarters getting punched in the mouth is considerably more impressive.

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Of course, none of this means Tennessee is incapable of being beaten at the line of scrimmage.

Texas demonstrated as much in September, holding the Volunteers to 70 rushing yards and recording 10 sacks in a 20-17 victory. It was an extraordinarily poor performance from a unit that has otherwise enjoyed an excellent season.

A Difficult Afternoon Awaits Texas A&M

Oct 10, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko watches play against the Missouri Tigers during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies have enough talent along their defensive front to make the Volunteers uncomfortable, but they’ll need to maintain that pressure throughout the game. Bishop and his offensive line have demonstrated what happens when opponents begin to wear down, and Texas A&M hasn’t been scoring enough points to make falling behind an appealing proposition.

Against South Carolina last weekend, the Aggies gained 457 yards without scoring a touchdown. It was a historically bad time in Columbia. Another performance like that would leave Elko’s defense with very little margin for error against an opponent that has proven capable of controlling games on the ground.

Tennessee’s offensive line is receiving national recognition for good reason. If Texas A&M wants to pull off an upset Saturday, it’ll need to produce one of its best defensive performances of the season against a group that has made life miserable for almost everybody else.

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