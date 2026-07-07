The One SEC Team Texas A&M Should Be Excited to Face in 2026

The Texas A&M Aggies have a completely reloaded roster ahead of the 2026 season, and after the majority of the talent was selected in the NFL draft, expectations remain sky high for the program, with hopes of landing in the College Football Playoffs for the second year in a row.

Head coach Mike Elko is up to the task, and with a returning quarterback and a new, but still talented, cast around him, the Aggies are painfully aware of what it takes to win in the SEC and reach the end-of-season tournament.

With a new schedule for the upcoming season, including a shakeup in SEC matchups, the Alabama Crimson Tide is a team the Aggies should be excited to face, and welcome the challenge with open arms for the program.

Why the Aggies Should Be Excited to Face Alabama

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks to throw the ball during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If someone had read this article two years ago, the thought of a team being excited to face the Crimson would be incomprehensible. Under former head coach Nick Saban, they were the poster child for a perfectly run football team, dominating the SEC and creating a dynasty that will never happen again.

At the same time, the Aggies were in disarray just over two years ago. Elko was the newly hired coach after the failed Jimbo Fisher experiment in College Station, and the outlook seemed bleak at times. However, that has completely changed, and the Aggies are one of the most competent teams in the country, coming off their first appearance in the College Football Playoffs.

For Elko and, perhaps more importantly, the fan base, a win against the Crimson Tide is more than just a notch in the win column. The two schools haven't met since 2023, and in the past 12 meetings, the Aggies have lost 10, with an average margin of defeat of 19 points.

However, this isn't the Crimson Tide of the past. There are holes on the offensive line, especially along the line, which should excite Elko and the staff, as a strong defensive front has been a mainstay under his tenure. On defense, the defensive line is young and inexperienced, giving the newly constructed Aggies' offensive line an even playing field.

The matchup between the two programs, which could be looked at as trending in different directions, is about more than just another win in the column. With a late October meeting scheduled, it could be a defining moment for quarterback Marcel Reed, and for Elko, and for what he is building in College Station.

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