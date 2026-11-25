In the blink of an eye, the 2026 regular season is just a week from its completion, and for Texas A&M football, it will be turning the page on a forgettable chapter of its storied history. With just one Southeastern Conference win and a painful 4-7 record, the Maroon and White will be playing for pride and for a foothold in the state's recruiting pipeline.

Put frankly, there hasn't been much for the Aggies to write home about, especially after such a drastic fall-off just a year removed from reaching the College Football Playoff for the first time. But hidden under the agony of defeat and the stagnant nature of the offense, there is one milestone ahead for one of head coach Mike Elko's most veteran players.

Whose honor is it? None other than the 12th Man and defensive lineman Nana Boadi-Owusu, an Arlington Martin prospect who went from a walk-on to an integral part of A&M's football culture and an over-a-century-old tradition. Boadi-Owusu will serve as the Aggies' 12th Man for the 38th time Friday, placing him third in program history for games in that role and giving the program something to celebrate amid a disappointing season.

A Storied Tradition

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Nana Boadi-Owusu (12) runs out with the 12th man flag prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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The 12th Man tradition dates all the way back to 1922, when a member of the A&M student body, E. King Gill, suited up and remained ready to enter the game if needed against Centre College. While he never ended up actually going in to play, his willingness to be at the ready for his Aggies gave birth to a tradition that has carried on for over 100 years.

Boadi-Owusu was selected as a sophomore back in 2024 and has remained the 12th Man for the Aggies since Elko took over the program. He has been featured in the resurgence of the 12th Man kickoff team in recent years, a kick coverage unit that has been made up entirely of walk-ons as they fulfill their dreams of playing for the Aggies.

With injuries piling up for the Maroon and White heading into their matchup with their arch-rivals, the Texas Longhorns, there may even be a chance to see Boadi-Owusu get some action in the game. He has had limited playing time in those scenarios, but has picked up a sack back in 2025.

While the Aggies don't have much to celebrate in the totality of the season, a story like Boadi-Owusu's gives the A&M faithful and the team itself someone to celebrate no matter what the score is.

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