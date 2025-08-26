Pair of Former Texas A&M Offensive Linemen Cut: What it Means For the Program
For many NFL players, the worst day of their career is among us: cut day.
These players work their entire lives to have a shot at making an NFL roster. Right before their dream becomes a reality, it can be stripped away without warning.
The New England Patriots released guard Layden Robinson, and the Philadelphia Eagles cut guard Kenyon Green heading into the regular season, both former Texas A&M offensive linemen.
Is Texas A&M Preparing Its Offensive Linemen for the NFL?
With Detroit Lions coach and former Texas A&M tight end Dan Campbell commenting that backup quarterback Hendon Hooker potentially needs a change of scenery, a conversation was sparked about Tennessee not equipping its skill players with what they need to be successful in the NFL.
“That was mostly every team's main talking point was asking with the offense that we run here at Tennessee if I'm able to run those pro-style routes,” Las Vegas Raiders and former Tennessee Vol wide receiver Dont’e Thornton said on an episode of OLV Raiders Network. I had to be very intentional, playing two seasons here at Tennessee, we don't have the same wide route tree that most pro-style offenses have."
Green was selected with the 15th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by his hometown Houston Texans. The Atascocita High School product only allowed five sacks in his 35 games in the Maroon and White. Green struggled in his rookie year and did not see the field in Year 2 thanks to a shoulder injury. Green’s third year in Houston was unfortunately cut short following another shoulder injury he sustained in the Texans’ Week 9 loss to the New York Jets. Over the past offseason, he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles to hopefully refresh his career.
As for Robinson, he was selected in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Patriots. The Manvel native started 33 games at right guard for Texas A&M and only gave up five sacks during his four years in Aggieland. After moving to left guard, Robinson started the last 11 games of the season for the Patriots. In his 602 snaps, he allowed only four sacks. Over the offseason, he struggled with injuries off and on.
The Aggies have assembled one of the best offensive lines in the nation. Since hiring Adam Cushing as offensive line coach and run game coordinator in 2023, the team has seen vast improvement across the front five. With multiple NFL-caliber linemen currently at the school, the next few years will be telling as their careers play out at the professional level. It is too early to tell whether Robinson and Green’s struggles are a result of being set up to fail, poor injury luck or just a bad hand overall.