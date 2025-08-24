Patriots Release Second-Year Offensive Lineman
The New England Patriots have continued the motions of their roster moves leading up to cutdown day with the release of another 2024 draft pick.
According to Doug Kyed of The Boston Herald, the Patriots have waived 2024 fourth-round pick Layden Robinson with an injury designation.
Robinson, who was brought in to New England last season as a part of the same draft class that included third-overall pick Drake Maye, is now the second member of the 2024 group who's been released from the Patriots before the 2025 campaign. Seventh-round tight end Jahiem Bell was previously reported as another roster casualty earlier last week.
Robinson entered last season as the 103rd-overall pick out of Texas A&M, and even wound up starting in a total of 11 games for the Patriots throughout the year as a rookie.
However, it wouldn't be a year without some growing pains for the rookie lineman. Robinson finished the season being rated by Pro Football Focus as the 129th-best overall-rated guard among 138 eligible at a 43.6 grade, also falling among the bottom ten rated run-blocking guards at a 46.5 grade.
That year of production followed the trend the rest of this offensive line saw throughout the 2024 campaign, as they finished as one of the worst units in the league upfront, and in turn, was one of the many factors that led to a second-straight four-win season.
However, with new head coach Mike Vrabel at the helm, the unit up front has since seen a major overhaul for the 2025 campaign.
The stage looks set for potentially four brand new Week 1 starters on the offensive line than what the Patriots started last season with, headlined by new rookies Will Campbell and Jared Wilson holding down the left side, and veteran additions Garrett Bradbury and Morgan Moses handling the center and right tackle spots, respectively.
For Robinson though, he'll now be slated to hit the open market to find that new opportunity elsewhere.
As the Patriots are still well over the 53-man roster total, it's far from the last move New England will make ahead of Tuesday's cutdown buzzer sounding, and it may not be the last 2024 draft pick to see their time with the team end as well.
