Predicting the Remainder of Texas A&M's 2025 Schedule
The No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies are on a roll, to put it briefly, through the first three games of the 2025 college football season.
Quarterback Marcel Reed has begun to climb the ranks in various Heisman frontrunners, and his two new favorite targets in Mario Craver and KC Concepcion have done exactly what is expected of them thus far in the season, leaving secondaries in their dust as they let their speed and hands do the talking.
And now, just a week removed from Texas A&M's biggest win under Mike Elko against Notre Dame in South Bend last week, the team now has the year's biggest challenge lying in wait: playing in the SEC.
How Do the Aggies Look for the Remainder of 2025?
For the 14th time, the Maroon and White will do battle in what many would agree is the toughest conference in college football, the Southeastern Conference.
Here is a projection of how the rest of their 2025 slate will end up, given their current domaination.
vs. Auburn Tigers
Last year was a total barn burner between the Aggies and the Tigers in their penultimate games of their respective seasons, with Hugh Freeze and the home team Auburn getting the last laugh in a four-overtime 43-41 win at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
However, last time the Tigers stepped foot into Kyle Field, it wasn't as entertaining for the team, a 27-10 loss back in 2023.
However, the Tigers struggled in their most recent matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners, as quarterback Jackson Arnold was sacked nine times as they fell 24-17 in their conference opener. The Aggie defense should follow that up with a dominant defensive effort and avenge their loss from last season, which, without a doubt, tanked their playoff chances.
Record: 4-0 (1-0 SEC)
vs. Mississippi State
The last time Mario Craver's team visited College Station, they were victims of a 51-10 slaughtering by the Aggies in what turned out to be Jimbo Fisher's final game as the A&M head coach, and last year wasn't much better, a 34-19 victory for the Aggies in Starkville.
Blake Shapen has improved the Bulldogs' game play massively, but with an environment like Kyle Field sure to give the senior some fits, and with Craver pacing the Aggie offense like he is now, this game should be viewed as him making his former team pay, and giving his new Maroon and White team their second straight conference victory.
Record: 5-0 (2-0 SEC)
vs. Florida Gators
This could either be a landslide victory or the infamous "trap" game that seems to haunt A&M whenever they catch steam.
Florida was victorious during their last trip to Aggieland, and after a year break from playing each other, the Aggies took the win at The Swamp last year, a game that truly showed Marcel Reed's full potential.
But with Florida quarterback DJ Lagway's current struggles (five touchdowns, six interceptions), the Maroon and White should take full advantage of the vulnerability before they hit the road for their next game.
Record: 6-0 (3-0 SEC)
at Arkansas Razorbacks
The Southwest Classic returns to the team's respective stadiums after a decade of being played at the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium.
The Razorbacks were on their way to making a game-winning drive against A&M in last year's contest, before Nic Scourton strip-sacked Taylen Green to seal the 21-17 win for the Ags.
However, Green has been playing at a much more prolific level thus far in 2025, and his passing accuracy has seen a massive increase. This one could really go either way, with it being on the road, but with how well the Aggies have Green's number at this point in time, A&M could easily make it their 13th win against the Pigs in their last 14 meetings.
Record: 7-0 (4-0 SEC)
at LSU Tigers
Here is where things get interesting.
LSU already has a conference win to its name with a 20-10 win over the Gators in last week's game, and many have LSU as a certified College Football Playoff team, and some even have them hoisting the trophy in Miami in late January.
Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has some Heisman hype of his own, and the Tiger defense, led by Whit Weeks, has only allowed 37 points through four games played in 2025, so it wouldn't be surprising if the A&M hype train begins to slow down in Baton Rouge.
Not to mention, the Aggies haven't won in Death Valley in over 30 years, and that definitely isn't doing them any favors, either.
Record: 7-1 (4-1 SEC)
at Missouri Tigers
After a bye following the LSU matchup, A&M jumps from one Tiger team to another when they travel to Faurot Field to combat the Tigers.
A&M pulled off the huge 41-10 win over the Tigers last year at Kyle Field, and they also won their last matchup in Columbia, a 35-14 affair in the 2021 season.
The Mizzou team should not be taken lightly, nor should any of these opponents, and if the Aggies don't let the crowd get under their skin during the game, then all should be well for the team in the "Show Me" State.
But if Mike Elko's squad sees an early collapse and the run defense gets lax as they take on a dynamic running back in Ahmad Hardy, the Fightin' Farmers could be in for a long 60 minutes of action.
For now, we'll give A&M the benefit of the doubt.
Record: 8-1 (5-1 SEC)
vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
The Aggies finally return home to Kyle Field against the very team that they lost to last year to begin their late downfall in a 44-20 beatdown in Columbia.
However, the Aggies have the benefit of both the home crowd and the fact that Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers has yet to truly live up to the potential he showed last year for the team, especially after suffering an injury two weeks ago against the Vanderbilt Commodores.
Of course, this game is still a month and a half away, and that could very much change during that span of time, but as of now, A&M would have this one in the bag.
Record: 9-1 (6-1 SEC)
vs. Samford Bulldogs
In their home finale for the year, the Aggies get a bit of a rest before finishing big in their last game, facing a so far winless Samford squad that has struggled drastically in 2025 so far.
The Aggies will likely use this game to boost some confidence before heading to Austin to finish the regular season and achieve their first double-digit win season since Johnny Manziel's Heisman campaign in 2012.
Record: 10-1
at Texas Longhorns
As if last year's game between the two rivals wasn't enough, this year's meeting could have stakes riding just as high.
Texas has struggled heavily on offense thus far this season, aside from their showing against San Jose State and their absolute pounding of Sam Houston State in Saturday night's 55-0 win, but as Arch Manning continues to gain his footing, the Longhorns could very soon come charging back for the top rank in the AP Poll, and look to make it into the College Football Playoff semifinals for a third straight year, and this time take it even further.
The Aggie offense will face likely their biggest challenge of the year in the Longhorn defense, headed by linebacker Anthony Hill, defensive end Colin Simmons, and safety Michael Taaffe, and with a rowdy DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium celebrating a heated rivalry returning home after 15 years, it may be a long shot to call an Aggie win in the state capital, but it's certainly not impossible.
Even with a loss, a CFP berth is still well within grasps for Mike Elko's squad.
Record: 10-2 (6-2 SEC)