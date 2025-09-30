Previewing No. 6 Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State
Game number five for the now No. 6-ranked Texas A&M Aggies takes place right back at Kyle Field as they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs in a battle of maroon teams in College Station.
Although the color maroon will not be visible on the A&M jerseys this week, as the game against the Bulldogs is serving as the team's annual "Black Out" game, a tradition they revisited in last year's remarkable comeback victory over the LSU Tigers.
In the three games that the Aggies have donned the black jersey, they have come out victorious in all three. Could this be the start of some form of a good luck charm for the team?
Last Week's Results
In their most recent outings, the Aggies outlasted the Auburn Tigers in a 16-10 affair at Kyle Field, a game where the A&M defense played its best game all season, allowing the season-low in points and sacking Jackson Arnold five times, including one by Dayon Hayes late in the contest that all but sealed the deal for the Ags.
The team overall suffered from penalties more than anything, with 13 flags going against the Farmers for 119 yards, and a couple of scoring plays had to be taken down as well due to the infractions.
That being said, Le'Veon Moss saw a return to his 2024 form, going over 100 yards on the ground for the first time in 2025, finishing with 139 yards and the team's lone touchdown on the day.
As for the Bulldogs, they were busy back home in Starkville taking the No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers to the limit, forcing the game to overtime after the two teams were knotted at 34 at the end of regulation.
However, Tennessee wasted no time in the extra minutes, as running back DeSean Bishop took the very first play into the end zone, and the Volunteer did the rest to hand the Bulldogs their first loss of the season.
Last Time
In the 2024 edition of the Aggies and Bulldogs matchup, A&M was in the midst of its red-hot conference-winning streak, while Mississippi State was on the opposite end, looking for its first conference win.
Conner Weigman, in his final full game as the A&M quarterback, completed 15 of 25 passes for 217 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions while Moss contributed with 65 yards and two rushing touchdowns as the Aggies left Davis Wade Stadium with a 34-24 win.
In an interesting twist, though, the game also saw Mississippi State wide receiver Mario Craver score a four-yard touchdown late in the first half to keep the game close, a game that Craver said earlier made him want to transfer to College Station, which is exactly what he did over the offseason, setting up an opportunity for Craver to show his old team what they're missing.
The two teams are scheduled to kick off at 6:30 PM Saturday night from Kyle Field.