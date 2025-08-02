Previewing Texas A&M 2027 QB Target Jayce Johnson's August 3rd commitment
Texas A&M target Jayce Johnson, a 2027 quarterback from Georgia, will be announcing his commitment tomorrow, and the finalists or South Carolina, Florida State, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, and Tennessee.
The 6-foot-4 QB is very talented and uses his big frame well, knowing when to run whenever he needs to get out of the pocket, getting a lot of power to throw the ball deep, and being able to go through all of his reads.
He's one of the more advanced 2027 QBs I've watched in this class. Looks-wise, he has a mature frame and is physically impressive.
Player Comp?
I've spent some time thinking of some players I believe he plays like, and one name that keeps coming back to my mind is Florida QB DJ Lagway, because of his big body and the ability to change a game with his legs as well.
Now, there are some other ones that I believe he plays like, Will Howard, Collin Klein in College, and some others, he's just a bigger QB who has the deep ball and is able to run.
The Latest
The latest in this recruitment I'm hearing at the moment is that Texas A&M has the momentum in this recruitment. Collin Klein has really zeroed in on this being his 2027 QB, and the way A&M has recruited him is second to none.
Florida State, over the last few weeks, tried to make this recruitment more interesting, but A&M has stayed consistent in this one. Johnson's 7on7 team is also in Houston and has some ties to A&M as well. There is just a lot going right for A&M right now, and that's good with a decision looming in the next 24 hours. Texas A&M doesn't currently have a commit in the 2027 class after a decommit, so this would be a huge pickup, and one that could start the potential to be great in the cycle.
With all that being said, my prediction tomorrow is for Texas A&M to land his verbal commitment, and the closest team that could change that? Florida State.
Something I love is how Texas A&M is hitting very hard on Georgia kids and being very successful, a lot of talent in that state, so it's good to see them branching their and landing kids at a very high rate, who could change the state of the program.