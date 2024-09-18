Texas A&M 5-Star Recruiting Target Announces Decision
The Texas A&M Aggies have come up short in the race for another five-star target in the 2025 recruiting class.
Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, five-star receiver Jerome Myles committed to the USC Trojans over Texas A&M and Utah on Wednesday. He had also previously been considering Ohio State and Georgia.
If the Aggies had landed Myles, he would have joined quarterback Husan Longstreet as the second five-star commit for A&M in the 2025 recruiting class. Instead, he's now added to the list of five-star swing-and-misses for the Aggies this cycle, as Texas A&M has already lost recruiting races for safety/linebacker Jonah Williams (Texas), offensive tackle Michael Fasusi (Oklahoma) and receiver Kaliq Lockett (Texas).
Texas A&M hosted Myles, a product of Corner Cayon High School (Draper, UT), for an official visit on June 21. He de-committed from the Ole Miss Rebels just three days later before receiving new offers from programs like Miami, Penn State, Auburn and LSU ahead of his official visit with the Michigan Wolverines on July 26.
Per 247Sports' rankings, Myles is the No. 30 overall player in the country and fifth-best receiver while being the uncontested top player in his home state of Utah for the 2025 class.
Over the past two seasons, Myles has posted 53 catches for 1,185 yards and 14 touchdowns while adding four carries for 34 yards and another score. His quarterback at Corner Canyon this past season was 2026 four-star recruit Helaman Casuga, who also has A&M, USC and Utah among his list of finalists.