Shemar Stewart, Bengals Still at Crossroads Regarding Contract
Former Texas A&M Aggie Shemar Stewart was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft as the 17th overall pick. While both parties seemed to be thrilled about taking the next step, there has been a standoff between the two parties regarding an issue in Stewart's rookie contract.
Since being drafted on April 24, Stewart has yet to sign his rookie contract due to disagreements between the two parties. This has left Stewart on the sidelines during mandatory workouts including a mandatory minicamp on Thursday.
"I think for all the rookies, you'd like them to be on the field," head coach Zac Taylor said. "But certainly, there's things that happen over the course of an NFL career and this is one of them right now. So he's been in the meetings, he's been positive that way. He's been a good learner. And we look forward to getting him back on the field quickly."
With mandatory minicamp taking place on Thursday, June 12, Taylor confirmed that Stewart was not in attendance and instead of focusing on that, they focused on the players who did show up. Through and through, Taylor wasn't surprised by Stewart's absence and gave good insight saying that him and Stewart have had good communication off the field.
While Stewart has yet to take the field with the Bengals, he has been in the building learning the defense, doing what he can while he continues to standoff in regards to his contract. With recent comments in the locker room, this feud has certaintly been a distraction for the Bengals in the offseason.
Training camp for the Bengals starts in late July, and with six weeks already passed that Stewart hasn't been actively engaged on the field, it starts to get dicey. If this continues through then, Stewart has a few options but not many.