Shemar Stewart Leaves Cincinnati Bengals Mini Camp
The wedge between the Cincinnati Bengals and their No. 17 overall pick, Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Shemar Stewart, continues to grow larger.
Thanks to a disagreement in one clause in the language of the contract, Stewart has yet to participate in any on-field offseason activities with the team as he continues to hold out while awaiting the signing of his contract. He's one of five first-round picks that are still unsigned.
But instead of the sides starting inch closer to a resolution, its getting worse.
According to reports from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Stewart, who had been attending team activities, has now left Bengals camp altogether,
"Cincinnati’s unsigned first-round draft pick Shemar Stewart now has left mandatory minicamp, per source," Schefter said on X. "Stewart had been attending team activities, but without a signed contract and with the Bengals asking for certain clauses, no longer."
So why exactly is the schism between Stewart and the Bengals continuing to grow?
According to NFL.com, teams are looking to "set a new precedent" in rookie contract negotiations that could allow front offices to avoid having to guarantee money on a four-year deal for a rookie that might not pan out.
In other words, should Stewart were to suffer a serious injury in camp, it could potentially force the Bengals to negotiate different terms cost him millions of dollars, and put his future at risk.
As such, Stewart believes his is 100 percent justified in his actions, and does near appear to be close to giving in to the Bengals demands.
"I'm 100 percent right. I'm not asking for nothing y'all have never done before," Stewart said. "But in y'all case, y'all just want to win arguments (more) than winning more games. ... I can’t say what I really want to say, but it’s their contract. They can do what they want with it."