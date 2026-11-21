Just a couple of days removed from the long-awaited announcement that Brady Hart was replacing Marcel Reed under center at quarterback, another critical change has seemingly been made for the Maroon and White against the Oklahoma Sooners.

In the action, Texas A&M offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins was seen on the sidelines instead of his normal perching in the press box during game days, and it seems as though that he is no longer in charge of calling the plays for the Aggie offense.

That job is now apparently in the hands of Texas A&M quarterbacks coach Joey Lynch.

New Texas A&M Play Caller on Offense?

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lynch has been seen on the sidelines alongside Wiggins with a call sheet and a walkie-talkie, supposedly phoning in the plays for Texas A&M's offense, now led onto the field by Brady Hart.

The change has had a pretty immediate change, as the Aggies currently sit with 128 total yards of offense through 17 minutes of play, during which they have possession in 11 of those minutes.

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It paid off big time early in the second quarter with a 39-yard connection between Hart and Mario Craver, and was immediately followed by a 36-yard touchdown from Hart to Isaiah Horton.

The struggles that the Aggies have had on offense under Wiggins' playcalling has been incredible, and much like the change at the quarterback position, many have been pleading for a change in the offensive play calls as well.

The change proves that it really is better late than never, and the fact that all of the changes are occurring shortly after athletic director Trev Alberts' move to the Michigan Wolverines is particularly eye-opening.

As this article is currently being published, Hart has 93 passing yards, already more than the 71 that Marcel Reed had in the loss against the Tennessee Volunteers last week in College Station.

The play calling that Lynch is using has stretched Hart's abilities so far in the game, with the occassional deep pass being dialed up, the first of which nearly got intercepted, but the 30-yard plays that led to the Aggies' first score of the day should give the 12th Man hope in Lynch's abilites on the walkie-talkie.

The Aggies still lead the Sooners in Norman, the score 7-0 midway through the second quarter.

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