Something Special About Texas A&M Brought Dayon Hayes To College Station
With the loss of three major defensive lineman in the NFL draft, the Texas A&M Aggies faced a massive deficit at the position, despite returning players such as Albert Regis and Cashius Howell.
Understanding the circumstances, Mike Elko and the rest of the Aggie coaching staff landed quite the asset on the line over the offseason, snagging Dayon Hayes from the transfer portal after Hayes' shortened year with the Colorado Buffaloes.
In just four games under head coach Deion Sanders, Hayes tallied 16 total tackles and two sacks before an ankle injury that required surgery cut his season short, and
was also very productive in the 2023 season, his final one with Pittsburgh, where he recorded 45 total tackles, with 11 going for loss, four sacks, and a forced fumble.
"Why Not Here?"
During the defender's media availability on Tuesday, Hayes opened up on what brought him to College Station, talking about the relationships with some of the coaches and the professional-level talent that had recently been produced by the Maroon and White.
"Coach (Sean) Spencer (A&M defensive line coach) is here, me and him got a good relationship, so when I seen that y'all had two ends drafted, I was like 'why not here, man?'" Hayes said. "I think Coach Elko does a great job with putting us in game-time positions, we do a lot of two-minute, four-minute drills, he puts us in situations that's really going to help us in game and know what's going on."
The defender also mentioned the experience that the Aggie defensive line possessed, and how it also played a part in bringing him to College Station.
"I think we got some vets on the D-line and the O-line, the whole team, y'all really got everybody coming back," Hayes said. "That really was one of my biggest reasons coming here, like I got everything here, so we just gotta puzzle it together and make it happen."
And when he was asked about the difference in playing in the Big 12 and the SEC thus far, Hayes highlighted the physicality he has experienced in offseason camps, and how it's preparing him and the team for a successful season.
"I think the biggest difference is the physicality," Hayes said. "Going against our O-lineman, that's the best O-lineman that I've been against, I've played against a lot of people, but the physicality here, the O-line here, we're going to have a lot of 1,000-yard rushers this season.
Hayes and the Aggies will look to put that physicality to good use when they welcome the UTSA Roadrunners to Kyle Field to open up the 2025 season this Saturday under the lights.