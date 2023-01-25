Texas A&M Could Rely On Youth Following First Wave Of Transfer Portal

Jimbo Fisher isn't a fan of the word "rebuild." Good programs lose talent all the time and regress. Great ones remain secure regardless of who leaves in the offseason.

Texas A&M isn't looking at its 5-7 season in 2022 as a rebuilding one. Instead, Fisher views it as a learning experience for his players and staff. And it's why the sixth-year coach will give up the play-calling duties in favor of new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino for the first ever.

Even with Petrino's arrival from UNLV, the Aggies remain a mystery in the SEC. How much will the young talent of the historic 2022 recruiting class improve? How fast can the freshmen on campus adjust to college life? Can Texas A&M survive following a massive decampment of players?

Fisher is banking on the "new year, new us" approach entering offseason workouts. Currently, Texas A&M has lost 24 scholarship players to the transfer portal following its 38-23 upset over then-No. 5 LSU at Kyle Field in November. Cornerback Jaylon Jones, running back Devon Achane, and defensive back Antonio Johnson all declared for the NFL Draft.

Usually programs can sustain the departure of a transfer or two. Twenty-four is nearly unheard of, even in today's college football realm ruled by NIL and boosters paying ample sums of cash to bring a player in for the long run.

Several names weren't likely to see the field in 2023 for Texas A&M anyways. Others were. The worst part? Three former players — cornerback Denver Harris (LSU), wide receiver Chris Marshall (Ole Miss) and defensive back Smoke Bouie (Georgia) — all could be reasons why the Aggies fail to win the SEC title come December.

Marshall and the Rebels will play host to the Aggies in Oxford on Oct. 28, while Harris and the Tigers will face them in Tigers Stadium come Nov. 26. Bouie won't meet Fisher and the Aggies during the regular season, but should both teams win their respective divisions, the Bulldogs would be the one program stopping A&M from potentially making the College Football Playoff.

Not all is lost for Texas A&M. From a starter's standpoint, the Aggies won't be replacing much. Veterans such as linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, offensive lineman Layden Robinson, tight end Max Wright, safety Demani Richardson, and defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson all announced their intent to return for another season. The Aggies are still waiting for receiver Ainias Smith to make his decision on if he'll return for the fifth season or enter the draft come April.

On the younger side, Texas A&M should expect more maturation from members of the 2022 class that made impacts last fall. Quarterback Conner Weigman is slated to enter the season as the Aggies' starter and will commit to bettering his craft this spring. Weigman is not expected to play for the Aggies' baseball team for a second straight year to focus on football.

Weigman isn't the only standout from his class. Receiver Evan Stewart should take over the new go-to weapon after leading the Aggies in receptions (53) and yards (649). Tight end Donovan Green likely will see his rep count expand after totaling 22 catches and two touchdowns as a freshman. The same could be said for Noah Thomas, who became a focal point late in the year once Weigman took over as QB1.

In terms of new faces, the Aggies added three names via the portal with extensive reps at their respective schools. Cornerback Tony Grimes from North Carolina was a two-year starter for the Tar Heels. UTEP receiver Tyrin Smith finished with over 1,300 yards for the Miners last season in Conference USA. Defensive back Sam McCall played both safety and cornerback during his lone year at Florida State, and could be a rotational player at both spots under second-year coordinator DJ Durkin.

Rueben Owens will be the freshman to monitor this spring on campus. A five-star from El Campo, Owens totaled 1,781 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns and should be an immediate candidate to take over for Achane.

Fisher might not be done in the transfer portal, either. The same could be said for players who currently are on Texas A&M's roster. The second wave opens on May 1, and the Aggies would be foolish not to target a linebacker or offensive tackle.

While veterans remain on the roster, the young guns will dictate the outcome of next season. Texas A&M hasn't won a conference since R.C. Slocum stood on the sidelines in 1998.

Will 2023 be its year?