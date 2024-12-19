Texas A&M Aggies Bowl Game Prices Come Into Focus
The Texas A&M Aggies had a rough November, losing their final three SEC games to go from College Football Playoff contender to completely unranked.
There's no escaping that rough stretch, but there is a chance to end Year 1 of the Mike Elko era on a high note. On Dec. 27, the Aggies will head to Sin City to face the USC Trojans in the SRS Distributions Las Vegas Bowl. Both teams will look to cap off their seasons with a victory, so despite the roster losses, it should be a spirited affair.
It would be fair to assume the Aggies will have a solid fan presence—maybe not as much as their opponent's, but solid nonetheless. So, how much should fans expect to fork over if they want to make the trip west?
At the time of writing, the cheapest available ticket on StubHub is going for $91, so relatively affordable. The ticket is in section 201, row 9, so it's a solid view as well.
On the other hand, there are many tickets going for over $500 on the same site, some going for over $600. These tickets seem to mostly be behind each team's sideline, so the premium price is understandable.
These two teams have met just three times before, with the most recent being a 47-28 victory for the Trojans in the 1977 Bluebonnet Bowl in Houston. It goes without saying, but the sport has changed quite a lot since then, so there's really no modern history between the Aggies and Trojans.
