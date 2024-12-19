An In-Depth Look at the Texas A&M Aggies' Bowl Game History
The Texas A&M Aggies will conclude their 2024 season with a showdown against Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans in the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, on December 27.
The Aggies settled for the regular bowl game after a late-season collapse saw their playoff hopes quickly vanish with three straight conference losses against South Carolina, Auburn, and Texas.
Record wise, the Aggies do have the advantage over their opposition, as the Trojans hold a 6-6 record as they continue to rebuild in their first season without Caleb Williams at quarterback.
As we sit a little over a week before the game gets underway, let's see how Texas A&M has fared in past bowl games.
The Aggies currently hold a 20-23 (.465) record in bowl games, dating all the way back to the first one in 1921, where Coach Dana X. Bible led the Aggies to a 22-14 win over Centre in the Dixie Bowl.
In the Aggies' most recent bowl game last year, they came up just short to the Oklahoma State Cowboys, 31-23. The game was marred by Jaylen Henderson's injury on the first offensive play of the drive for Texas A&M, and that is where the 12th Man got their first taste of Marcel Reed.
That wasn't the first Texas Bowl that featured the Aggies against the Cowboys. The 2019 Texas Bowl also featured the two teams facing each other.
Another big bowl game in the Aggies' history was the 2013 Chick-Fil-A Bowl against the Duke Blue Devils, where they emerged victorious in Johnny Manziel's final game as an Aggie, 52-48, one year removed after their huge 41-13 over the No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners in the Cotton Bowl.
The Aggies and Trojans kick off at 9:30 p.m. from Las Vegas on December 27.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
'It's Another Chance!' Aggies Quarterback Johnny Manziel Previews Texas A&M vs. USC
Texas A&M Aggies Land Commitment From Speedy Top-10 Transfer WR
Aggies in the NFL Week 15: Mike Evans' Multi-TD Day, Edgerrin Cooper's 1st Career Pick
Would NIL Deals Have Kept Johnny Manziel At Texas A&M Longer?