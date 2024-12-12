'It's Another Chance!' Aggies Quarterback Johnny Manziel Previews Texas A&M vs. USC
Heading into their December bowl game, two things are true for the Texas A&M Aggies.
One of them is that their season, despite a disappointing close to SEC play, isn't over, yet. They still have one more game in Las Vegas against Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl with a chance to end Mike Elko's first season with a win.
The other? The Aggies are soon to become Marcel Reed's team.
"With Conner Weigman going into the portal, it very much is that," former Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Johnny Manziel told The Action Network ahead of Texas A&M's bout with USC. "He needs to continue to take the next step and give the fans some hope of going into next season.
"This is gonna be the guy, and this is gonna be his team."
Weigman announced his decision to leave Texas A&M in early December before revealing that he would be heading "home" to join the Houston Cougars. Behind him, Jaylen Henderson also intends to transfer, leaving Reed as the lone quarterback in College Station, other than the incoming recruits, at least.
And after a season where he dazzled and then struggled, perhaps facing a decent team outside of the SEC will be an opportunity for Reed to gain some positive momentum heading into the offseason.
That's certainly how Manziel sees it.
"I think this is another chance for Marcel Reed to be able to go out and showcase his ability," he said.
According to the former Heisman winner, however, the opportunity isn't just limited to Reed. First-year offensive coordinator Collin Klein will also get a chance to rebound after questionable play calling in the final game of the season.
"I think we need to see a little bit more offensive fireworks," Manziel said, "and I think this is another chance for Collin Klein to go out and showcase his ability of being the play caller for this team moving forward."
However, it shakes out, all eyes from within Texas A&M will be on Reed. Everything else will, in a perfect world, lend itself to a successful offseason.
Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium between the Aggies and Trojans is set for Firday, Dec. 27 at 9:30 p.m. Central.
