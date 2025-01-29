Texas A&M Aggies Lose Standout Transfer to Texas Longhorns
Now former Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Hero Kanu has announced his commitment to the Texas Longhorns. The announcement Wednesday morning came via ON3's Hayes Fawcett, who revealed the former four-star prospect will have two years of eligibility remaining.
The commitment to the Longhorns came Wednesday despite Kanu having interest from other schools. Which included the Texas A&M Aggies, who hosted the former Buckeyes defensive tackle for a visit. Georgia and Florida were two other schools that had shown interest in Kanu.
Kanu, who is originally from Germany played his high school football at Santa Margarita Catholic, in California. Where he was a highly recruited prospect. He held offers out of high school from Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M, among others.
However, he chose Ohio State, where he spent the first two seasons of his career. During his time in Columbus, he played in 26 games, totaling 14 tackles and one sack. He saw action in Ohio State's CFP wins over Oregon and Texas this season, totaling a tackle in each game. He also appeared in the National Championship against Notre Dame.
He now joins a Texas defensive line that has lost three of its four starters from last season. Which is why the Longhorns have made adding to their front seven a big priority so far through the portal. Kanu joins Travis Shaw (North Carolina) and Cole Brevard (Purdue) as the transfer defensive linemen Texas has landed so far.
