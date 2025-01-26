Report: Ohio State Buckeyes Transfer to Visit Texas A&M Aggies
The Texas A&M Aggies don't appear to be done with making additions from the transfer portal this offseason.
Per reports from Jaxson Callaway of Aggies Today, Texas A&M is expected to host Ohio State Buckeyes transfer defensive tackle Hero Kanu for a visit. He entered the portal on Friday, just a few days after the Buckeyes won the College Football Playoff National Championship over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Originally from Germany, Kanu was a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class out of Santa Margarita Catholic in California. He received offers from programs like Georiga, Alabama, USC, Notre Dame, Penn State, Oregon, Clemson, Ole Miss, Michigan, LSU, Texas and many more before choosing the Buckeyes.
He took official visits to Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Georgia, Ohio State and LSU during his high school recruiting process.
In two seasons with the Buckeyes, Kanu appeared in 26 games while posting 14 total tackles (nine solo) and one sack. He played in Ohio State's CFP wins over Oregon and Texas this season, totaling one tackle in each game. He also appeared in the National Championship against Notre Dame.
If the Aggies can land Kanu, he'd be the latest name on a long list of new additions for the Aggies this offseason.
Other Texas A&M portal commits have included tight ends Nate Boerkircher (Nebraska), Amari Niblack (Texas) and Micah Riley (Auburn), defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim (Iowa State), quarterback Jacob Zeno (UAB), edge rushers T.J. Searcy (Florida), Dayon Hayes (Colorado) and Sam M'Pemba (Georgia), receivers Mario Craver (Mississippi State), K.C. Concepcion (N.C. State) and Jonah Wilson (Houston) and cornerbacks Jordan Shaw (Washington) and Julian Humphrey (Georgia).
Texas A&M opens up the 2025 regular season at home on Saturday, Aug. 30 against UTSA.
