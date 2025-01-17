Texas A&M Aggies QB Marcel Reed Feels 'Ready' to Lead
After taking over midseason as the starting quarterback for the Texas A&M Aggies, Marcel Reed now has the full offseason to prepare to be the guy.
With Conner Weigman no longer in College Station, as he announced his transfer to Houston, this is undoubtedly Reed's team. And it is a responsibility that Reed feels he is ready to take on.
"I'm ready to be a leader," Reed said in a recent interview with the Austin American-Statesman. "I have strong guys around me that can go and help me lead this team. I have to grow vocally, but I think I've proven to be a leader in many places."
Reed took over for Weigman as the starting quarterback for good following the 38-23 win over LSU, where he replaced Weigman mid-way through the third quarter as the Aggies were trailing the Tigers 17-7. And 134 total yards and three touchdowns later, Reed solidified himself as the guy for A&M.
Playing in just 11 games, Reed passed for 1,854 yards and 15 touchdowns with just four interceptions. He rushed for another 547 yards and seven touchdowns on 116 attempts.
Even though the Aggies went on to win just one of their last five games following Reed's ascension to the full-time starting job. There has been no question about whether Reed is the quarterback that head coach Mike Elko and co. are building around.
From the moment the transfer portal opened, Texas A&M has been a frequent user. In addition to their 25-man, No. 7 ranked recruiting class, the Aggies have 12 more newcomers from the portal. This includes four receivers.
But not only is Reed looking to lead, he's of course looking to improve on the field.
"My goals for next year are to be more accurate, on time and consistent," Reed said.
Texas A&M will open up the regular season at home against UTSA on Saturday, Aug. 30.
